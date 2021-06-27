Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER

603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BROOKS, BRANDY AMANDA

5105 MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

CAPOTE, WALTER

4311 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

---

CASEY, MYIA P

2310 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT UNDER $1000

---

CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN

6913 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CHAIN, TYRONE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

CHOPANE, TERLISHA LATRICE

8419 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214335

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)

---

CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON

1223 WHEELER AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---DANIELS, BRITTANY MICHELLE329 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL3911 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELON ON POSS OF A FIREARM---DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR4519A WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DEAN, FARRON CHASE70 JUSTIN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---EARLY, MICHAEL OWEN5105 MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---ELLIS, AMY CAROL60 THELMA STREET ROSSVILLE, 30742Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE1900 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA---ERVIN, SAMUEL LAMORRIS101 WEST DR CLARKSVILLE, 37040Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---EVANS, TAYLOR RYNE221 DAVIS TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT143 HENDRICKS BLVD #6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---FORD, VICKIE RENA263 LISVON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---FULCHER, PATRICIA LEE5934 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374151230Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)---GILBERT, BRYCE LAMARHOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)---GILL, SHELLEY DEANNE2411 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRAVITT, STEPHANIE M923 BELVOIR AVE APT A EAST RIDGE, 374122537Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---HERMAN, JAMON LEBRON3730 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOLLAND, FORREST BLAKE#28 HARP SWITCH ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30742Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000VANDALISM OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---HOWARD, CALEB COLTON748 MARBLETOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HOWERTON, WALTER D1775 EMERALD POINTE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULT---HUDSON, LANETTA MONTIL1908 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---HUNTER, DEANDRE DEMETRIUS203 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JENKINS, ANGELICA L8308 SUNSET HEIGHTS KNOXVILLE, 37915Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JENNINGS, QUINTON1895 CHERRY ST NE APT D CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, SHAMYA DESHAY3118 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, JAVONTAE A832 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM727 E 11TH ST , 305402334Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---LEWIS, GARION DEVILLIAR6409 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFIRST DEGREE MURDERPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---MCDANIEL, LOGAN LAWSETTE156 WAGON ROAD LANE DECHARD, 37243Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MENDOZA, HIGINIO ALEJANDRO4118 EARLY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MINCY, JASON OTT3203 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)---RANDOLPH, SUMMER NICOLE709 RAY LN. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAY, KYLE DENISE508 ELY RD APT 3 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000---SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LEBRON1240 OAKLAND DRIVE SOUTHWEST APTF4 ATLANTA, 30010Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEVISON, JEFFERY DYLON2201 SOUTHFORKE DR SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TARVER, TAMMY MICHELLE3816 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37417Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---THOMAS, AMANDA MARIE2619 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TILLERY, JERMICHAEL SHERRELL2236 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVING---UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL936 Mountain Creek Rd Chattanooga, 374051744Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN412 MONTCLAIR DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALLACE, MISTY LEA718 BACON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WATSON, JONATHAN M5407 WOODBRIDGE DR Ooltewah, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WELCH, STEVE W7118 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WHITE, RODNEY D4717 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY---WILBANK, SAMANTHA ANN115 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILEY, ISAIAH DEZMOND3708 CARL WHITE PL CHATANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---ZOCH, KATHERINE FAITH1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE