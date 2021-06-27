 Sunday, June 27, 2021 Weather

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER 
603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BROOKS, BRANDY AMANDA 
5105 MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
CAPOTE, WALTER 
4311 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
CASEY, MYIA P 
2310 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN 
6913 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CHAIN, TYRONE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
CHOPANE, TERLISHA LATRICE 
8419 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214335 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)
---
CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON 
1223 WHEELER AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
DANIELS, BRITTANY MICHELLE 
329 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL 
3911 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELON ON POSS OF A FIREARM
---
DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR 
4519A WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DEAN, FARRON CHASE 
70 JUSTIN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EARLY, MICHAEL OWEN 
5105 MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
ELLIS, AMY CAROL 
60 THELMA STREET ROSSVILLE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE 
1900 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
---
ERVIN, SAMUEL LAMORRIS 
101 WEST DR CLARKSVILLE, 37040 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
EVANS, TAYLOR RYNE 
221 DAVIS TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT 
143 HENDRICKS BLVD #6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
FORD, VICKIE RENA 
263 LISVON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FULCHER, PATRICIA LEE 
5934 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374151230 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
---
GILBERT, BRYCE LAMAR 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
GILL, SHELLEY DEANNE 
2411 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAVITT, STEPHANIE M 
923 BELVOIR AVE APT A EAST RIDGE, 374122537 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
HERMAN, JAMON LEBRON 
3730 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLLAND, FORREST BLAKE 
#28 HARP SWITCH ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
VANDALISM OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
HOWARD, CALEB COLTON 
748 MARBLETOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HOWERTON, WALTER D 
1775 EMERALD POINTE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
---
HUDSON, LANETTA MONTIL 
1908 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
HUNTER, DEANDRE DEMETRIUS 
203 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JENKINS, ANGELICA L 
8308 SUNSET HEIGHTS KNOXVILLE, 37915 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JENNINGS, QUINTON 
1895 CHERRY ST NE APT D CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, SHAMYA DESHAY 
3118 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, JAVONTAE A 
832 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM 
727 E 11TH ST , 305402334 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
LEWIS, GARION DEVILLIAR 
6409 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MCDANIEL, LOGAN LAWSETTE 
156 WAGON ROAD LANE DECHARD, 37243 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MENDOZA, HIGINIO ALEJANDRO 
4118 EARLY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MINCY, JASON OTT 
3203 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
---
RANDOLPH, SUMMER NICOLE 
709 RAY LN. HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAY, KYLE DENISE 
508 ELY RD APT 3 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
---
SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LEBRON 
1240 OAKLAND DRIVE SOUTHWEST APTF4 ATLANTA, 30010 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEVISON, JEFFERY DYLON 
2201 SOUTHFORKE DR SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TARVER, TAMMY MICHELLE 
3816 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37417 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
THOMAS, AMANDA MARIE 
2619 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TILLERY, JERMICHAEL SHERRELL 
2236 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL 
936 Mountain Creek Rd Chattanooga, 374051744 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN 
412 MONTCLAIR DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALLACE, MISTY LEA 
718 BACON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATSON, JONATHAN M 
5407 WOODBRIDGE DR Ooltewah, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WELCH, STEVE W 
7118 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WHITE, RODNEY D 
4717 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
WILBANK, SAMANTHA ANN 
115 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILEY, ISAIAH DEZMOND 
3708 CARL WHITE PL CHATANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
ZOCH, KATHERINE FAITH 
1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE


