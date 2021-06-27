Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER
603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BROOKS, BRANDY AMANDA
5105 MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
CAPOTE, WALTER
4311 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
CASEY, MYIA P
2310 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN
6913 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CHAIN, TYRONE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
CHOPANE, TERLISHA LATRICE
8419 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214335
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)
---
CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON
1223 WHEELER AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
DANIELS, BRITTANY MICHELLE
329 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL
3911 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELON ON POSS OF A FIREARM
---
DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR
4519A WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DEAN, FARRON CHASE
70 JUSTIN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EARLY, MICHAEL OWEN
5105 MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
ELLIS, AMY CAROL
60 THELMA STREET ROSSVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE
1900 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
---
ERVIN, SAMUEL LAMORRIS
101 WEST DR CLARKSVILLE, 37040
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
EVANS, TAYLOR RYNE
221 DAVIS TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT
143 HENDRICKS BLVD #6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
FORD, VICKIE RENA
263 LISVON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FULCHER, PATRICIA LEE
5934 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374151230
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
---
GILBERT, BRYCE LAMAR
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
GILL, SHELLEY DEANNE
2411 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAVITT, STEPHANIE M
923 BELVOIR AVE APT A EAST RIDGE, 374122537
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
HERMAN, JAMON LEBRON
3730 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLLAND, FORREST BLAKE
#28 HARP SWITCH ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30742
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
VANDALISM OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
HOWARD, CALEB COLTON
748 MARBLETOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HOWERTON, WALTER D
1775 EMERALD POINTE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
---
HUDSON, LANETTA MONTIL
1908 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
HUNTER, DEANDRE DEMETRIUS
203 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JENKINS, ANGELICA L
8308 SUNSET HEIGHTS KNOXVILLE, 37915
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JENNINGS, QUINTON
1895 CHERRY ST NE APT D CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, SHAMYA DESHAY
3118 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, JAVONTAE A
832 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM
727 E 11TH ST , 305402334
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
LEWIS, GARION DEVILLIAR
6409 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MCDANIEL, LOGAN LAWSETTE
156 WAGON ROAD LANE DECHARD, 37243
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MENDOZA, HIGINIO ALEJANDRO
4118 EARLY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MINCY, JASON OTT
3203 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
---
RANDOLPH, SUMMER NICOLE
709 RAY LN. HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAY, KYLE DENISE
508 ELY RD APT 3 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
---
SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LEBRON
1240 OAKLAND DRIVE SOUTHWEST APTF4 ATLANTA, 30010
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEVISON, JEFFERY DYLON
2201 SOUTHFORKE DR SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TARVER, TAMMY MICHELLE
3816 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37417
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
THOMAS, AMANDA MARIE
2619 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TILLERY, JERMICHAEL SHERRELL
2236 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
936 Mountain Creek Rd Chattanooga, 374051744
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN
412 MONTCLAIR DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALLACE, MISTY LEA
718 BACON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATSON, JONATHAN M
5407 WOODBRIDGE DR Ooltewah, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WELCH, STEVE W
7118 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WHITE, RODNEY D
4717 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
WILBANK, SAMANTHA ANN
115 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILEY, ISAIAH DEZMOND
3708 CARL WHITE PL CHATANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
ZOCH, KATHERINE FAITH
1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE