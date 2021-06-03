 Thursday, June 3, 2021 73.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Hamilton County's Scott Allen And 2 Other Administrators Of Elections Pass State Certification Exam

Thursday, June 3, 2021
Pictured, left to right: Assistant Coordinator of Elections Bethany Henry-Robertson, Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins, Crockett County Administrator of Elections Laney Tucker, Hamilton County Administrator of Elections Scott Allen, Greene County Administrator of Elections Justin Reaves and Secretary of State Tre Hargett
Hamilton County Administrator of Elections Scott Allen and two other county administrators of elections are being recognized for passing the state certification exam. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett  and State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins congratulated them after they passed the exam on Monday, May 17.

"This certification demonstrates Scott's dedication to meeting the highest of standards in his efforts to serve Hamilton County," said Secretary Hargett. "Hamilton Countians can be proud to have a public servant of this caliber."

"I applaud Scott for his hard work, commitment and focus in studying for the exam," said Mr. Goins. "I appreciate his dedication to the election process."

The other two passing administrators were:

Laney Tucker, Crockett County Administrator of Elections; and
Justin Reaves, Greene County Administrator of Elections.

“I’m very proud of these three new elections officials. Passing this exam gives Tennesseans confidence that those running elections across the state are doing it in accordance with state law,” said Secretary Hargett.

The accomplishment has a financial incentive, which means an administrator cannot be paid less than the certified pay rate for their respective county.

Participants must first complete a training process that covers 40 different topics related to election law.

The exam, which is administered by Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins, is a rigorous closed book, written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

The Division of Elections graded the exams, which were certified by the State Election Commission on Wednesday, May 26.


Pictured, left to right: Assistant Coordinator of Elections Bethany Henry-Robertson, Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins, Hamilton County Administrator of Elections Scott Allen and Secretary of State Tre Hargett
