Randi Duarte, 35, Charged With Sexual Battery As An Authority Figure

Chattanooga Police make an arrest in a case involving sexual wrongdoing that includes a juvenile victim at a facility at 1914 Vance Avenue. The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) received the complaint on May 21. The CPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) with assistance from other local and federal partners have been thoroughly investigating ever since.





CPD has charged Randi Duarte, 35 with sexual battery by an authority figure, coercion of a witness, and tampering with evidence. Ms. Duarte is currently in custody at the Whitfield County Jail. She will be extradited to Hamilton County at a later date.





Since receiving the complaint in late May, CPD has been working with the Departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security Investigations as well as the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office to investigate, identify, and locate the suspect in this case. CPD would like to thank the Dalton Police Department for their assistance as this investigation unfolded. CPD will continue its work with these and possibly other agencies as the investigation continues.





Additionally, the 16-year-old boy who was reported on June 14, as a missing person - runaway from that same Vance Avenue location has been located safe with his family in Guatemala.





CPD nor its partners will be offering any additional information or comment on the case involving Ms. Duarte as this continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation.