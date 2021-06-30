 Wednesday, June 30, 2021 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Randi Duarte, 35, Charged With Sexual Battery As An Authority Figure

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Chattanooga Police make an arrest in a case involving sexual wrongdoing that includes a juvenile victim at a facility at 1914 Vance Avenue.

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) received the complaint on May 21. The CPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) with assistance from other local and federal partners have been thoroughly investigating ever since. 

CPD has charged Randi Duarte, 35 with sexual battery by an authority figure, coercion of a witness, and tampering with evidence. Ms. Duarte is currently in custody at the Whitfield County Jail. She will be extradited to Hamilton County at a later date. 

Since receiving the complaint in late May, CPD has been working with the Departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security Investigations as well as the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office to investigate, identify, and locate the suspect in this case. CPD would like to thank the Dalton Police Department for their assistance as this investigation unfolded. CPD will continue its work with these and possibly other agencies as the investigation continues. 

Additionally, the 16-year-old boy who was reported on June 14, as a missing person - runaway from that same Vance Avenue location has been located safe with his family in Guatemala. 

CPD nor its partners will be offering any additional information or comment on the case involving Ms. Duarte as this continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation. 


June 30, 2021

Police Blotter: Friend Of A Friend Drives Off In Man's Car While Man Is In Olive Garden Line; Kids Paint Was Just Bird Poop

A man at Olive Garden on Hamilton Place Boulevard said he was giving a ride to a friend of a friend. The man went inside Olive Garden to put his name on the wait list and when he came out of the restaurant his car was gone. He doesn't know where the friend of a friend hangs out. * * * Police were told that a man was causing a disorder at 30 Birmingham Highway at the front ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 AKERS, CHRIS JOHN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 06/30/2021 2 AKERS, CHRIS JOHN DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE 06/30/2021 1 BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 06/30/2021 1 CHASE, JESSICA LOGAN POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA 06/30/2021 2 CHASE, ... (click for more)

Let's Remember 4th Of July Rules For Flying The Flag

Patriotic Americans still fly Old Glory on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and several other dates proclaimed by the President of the United States, the birthdays of states and on state holidays. In spite of the fact that millions of Americans have died in support of the banner, its continued existence has not been without controversy. In 1989, in response to a Supreme Court ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The 'Defund' Catastrophe

Homicide rates in Nashville are up 51.2 percent over the first six months of the year in 2020. This year 62 persons have been killed compared to 41 in the first half of last year and, what is worst, the crime rate is heightened all across America, especially in Democratic-controlled cities where ‘Defund the Police’ efforts have backfired miserably. A recent poll in ... (click for more)

Sugar Creek Raceway In Blue Ridge Features 2-Night Independence Weekend Races Saturday And Sunday

Sugar Creek Raceway in Blue Ridge, Ga., just 30 minutes outside the Ocoee River past Cleveland, Tn., is roaring back to action this Independence Weekend (Saturday and Sunday) with not one but two nights of dirt track racing. Super Late Models and 602/Sportsman race cars share the top billing as the Red Clay series returns for another event and the Southern All-Stars Super Late Models ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Needless Drama At The College World Series

In addition to close competitive games in Omaha, Nebraska last week, there was some needless controversy as the North Carolina State baseball team was disqualified, sending Vanderbilt into the championship round. Why was the Wolf Pack squad sent home? Because at least 15 of their players tested positive for the new Delta variant of Covid-19. Most of those who tested positive had ... (click for more)


