Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, June 6, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, DARRELL 
9222 LOCKWOOD DR APT 1 HOUSTON, 77016 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BELCHER, TERRY LYNN 
HOMELESS WOODBURY, 37190 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
BERRY, DEANDRA SIMONE 
124 SOUTH LINER STREET APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BERRY, TAKOYA 

Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE 
1814 COWARD STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CALDWELL, ALIXE 
210 DUJE ST NASHVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COLLINS, EDDIE REESE 
303 ASHBURY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
EVANS, RONEDRIA L 
1111 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
FAULKNER, BRIAN JORDAN 
9227 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSTER, RAYMOND AUSTIN 
3511 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GOTHARD, JAMES WINDSOR 
314 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE 
159 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENLEY, CLAY WALKER 
1803 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
HUDSON, JAMES A 
107 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
KEEN, AMANDA DAWN 
71 FRANK SMITH ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KOPP, LAUREN ASHLEY 
919 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
LINGERFELT, JAMES ROBERT 
6428 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MACKENZIE, LUCINDA 
2813 BENT OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211239 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MARTIN, KEVIN DYLAN 
111 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 373794615 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MARTINEZ, ALAN DENNIS 
1379 PAIR RD SW MARIETTA, 300085703 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL 
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
RAMIREZ, CHRISTIAN 
9259 SCARLET RIDGE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RITCHIE, KAITLYN ASHLEY 
5432 STALLION LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
ROSS, DAYN MARTRELL 
5225 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102032 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROUNSAVILLE, MICHAEL SHANE 
4017 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE
REFUSING INSPECTION
---
RUSSELL, TIMOTHY LEN 
1323 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF SCHEDUKKE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SHAHAN, MARK ALLEN 
2916 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, CHRISTINE FAITH 
1707 RIVERGATE TERR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
SMITH, FREDDIE GRADY 
3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071809 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
STANDIFER, MATINA RENEA NICOLE 
266 NEW UNION CR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STANFORD, JEROME LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
TARVER, RANDAL SHANE 
9611 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY 
3109 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 250
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WOOD, CURTIS DEMONTION-CORTEZ 
4776 CRESTRIDGE LN CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


June 7, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For May 31 - June 6

June 7, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

June 7, 2021

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 31 - June 6: STYLES TONY EUGENE W/M 56 OFFICER HINCH SIMPLE ASSAULT - FVA MINSHEW DAVID LEE W/M 47 OFFICER GILLELAND WARRANT CHASTAIN ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For May 31 - June 6

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 31 - June 6: STYLES TONY EUGENE W/M 56 OFFICER HINCH SIMPLE ASSAULT - FVA MINSHEW DAVID LEE W/M 47 OFFICER GILLELAND WARRANT CHASTAIN MATTHEW ALAN W/M 33 RPD OFFICER GALYON FELONY ELUDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, POSS METH, POSS MARIJUANA CLAIRE STEWART DARRIN W/M 48 OFFICER BROOME WARRANT – FTA WHITE KYLE GARRETT W/M 33 ... (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blood Assurance Needs You - And Response

My name is J.B. Gaskins and I am the president and CEO of Blood Assurance. I am honored to serve at the head of Blood Assurance and am honored to help provide blood to our area patients in need. I am writing today to say that we need our community’s help now. At the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that we would see a decline in blood donations. Many people were staying home ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Manchin Defies His Party

I enjoy life too much to attempt to keep up with all of the hogwash in Washington. Too often it's Republicans versus Democrats instead of what’s truly best for the American people and I have no respect for any elected official who joins a gang instead of being true to himself. We elect individuals for their singular stance, yet both parties are vicious towards any “family member” ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Set Off Home Run Fireworks In Sweeping 3 Regional Home Games Over The Weekend

For the fans who filled Lindsey Nelson Stadium to capacity this weekend, Tennessee put on quite a show of gratitude. The Vols staged impromptu fireworks displays throughout their NCAA baseball tournament regional. In this case, the raucous cheers and craning necks were inspired by the 10 home runs UT bashed over the three games. It was no coincidence that the homers ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Win Big In First Ever Home Match

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves welcomed North Alabama SC to the first ever women's Premier Soccer League match at the new CHI Memorial Stadium. As a thank you gift for showing up for the special occasion the Red Wolves sent NASC home with a 4-0 thumping. Before the match the question was whether the Red Wolves would score the first competitive goal in their new stadium. After ... (click for more)


