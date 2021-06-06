Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, DARRELL

9222 LOCKWOOD DR APT 1 HOUSTON, 77016

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BELCHER, TERRY LYNN

HOMELESS WOODBURY, 37190

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

---

BERRY, DEANDRA SIMONE

124 SOUTH LINER STREET APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BERRY, TAKOYA

,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE

1814 COWARD STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CALDWELL, ALIXE

210 DUJE ST NASHVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COLLINS, EDDIE REESE

303 ASHBURY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

EVANS, RONEDRIA L

1111 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

---

FAULKNER, BRIAN JORDAN

9227 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FOSTER, RAYMOND AUSTIN

3511 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GOTHARD, JAMES WINDSOR

314 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

---

GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE

159 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HENLEY, CLAY WALKER

1803 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

HUDSON, JAMES A

107 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

KEEN, AMANDA DAWN

71 FRANK SMITH ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KOPP, LAUREN ASHLEY

919 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

LINGERFELT, JAMES ROBERT

6428 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

MACKENZIE, LUCINDA

2813 BENT OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211239

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

MARTIN, KEVIN DYLAN

111 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 373794615

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MARTINEZ, ALAN DENNIS

1379 PAIR RD SW MARIETTA, 300085703

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL

207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

RAMIREZ, CHRISTIAN

9259 SCARLET RIDGE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

RITCHIE, KAITLYN ASHLEY

5432 STALLION LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

ROSS, DAYN MARTRELL

5225 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102032

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ROUNSAVILLE, MICHAEL SHANE

4017 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE

REFUSING INSPECTION

---

RUSSELL, TIMOTHY LEN

1323 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF SCHEDUKKE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

SHAHAN, MARK ALLEN

2916 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SMITH, CHRISTINE FAITH

1707 RIVERGATE TERR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

SMITH, FREDDIE GRADY

3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071809

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

---

STANDIFER, MATINA RENEA NICOLE

266 NEW UNION CR DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

STANFORD, JEROME LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

TARVER, RANDAL SHANE

9611 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY

3109 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 250

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

WOOD, CURTIS DEMONTION-CORTEZ

4776 CRESTRIDGE LN CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)