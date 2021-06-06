Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, DARRELL
9222 LOCKWOOD DR APT 1 HOUSTON, 77016
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BELCHER, TERRY LYNN
HOMELESS WOODBURY, 37190
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
BERRY, DEANDRA SIMONE
124 SOUTH LINER STREET APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BERRY, TAKOYA
,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE
1814 COWARD STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CALDWELL, ALIXE
210 DUJE ST NASHVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COLLINS, EDDIE REESE
303 ASHBURY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
EVANS, RONEDRIA L
1111 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
FAULKNER, BRIAN JORDAN
9227 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSTER, RAYMOND AUSTIN
3511 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GOTHARD, JAMES WINDSOR
314 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE
159 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENLEY, CLAY WALKER
1803 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
HUDSON, JAMES A
107 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
KEEN, AMANDA DAWN
71 FRANK SMITH ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KOPP, LAUREN ASHLEY
919 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
LINGERFELT, JAMES ROBERT
6428 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MACKENZIE, LUCINDA
2813 BENT OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211239
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MARTIN, KEVIN DYLAN
111 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 373794615
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MARTINEZ, ALAN DENNIS
1379 PAIR RD SW MARIETTA, 300085703
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
RAMIREZ, CHRISTIAN
9259 SCARLET RIDGE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RITCHIE, KAITLYN ASHLEY
5432 STALLION LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
ROSS, DAYN MARTRELL
5225 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102032
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROUNSAVILLE, MICHAEL SHANE
4017 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE
REFUSING INSPECTION
---
RUSSELL, TIMOTHY LEN
1323 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF SCHEDUKKE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SHAHAN, MARK ALLEN
2916 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, CHRISTINE FAITH
1707 RIVERGATE TERR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
SMITH, FREDDIE GRADY
3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071809
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
STANDIFER, MATINA RENEA NICOLE
266 NEW UNION CR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STANFORD, JEROME LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
TARVER, RANDAL SHANE
9611 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY
3109 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 250
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WOOD, CURTIS DEMONTION-CORTEZ
4776 CRESTRIDGE LN CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)