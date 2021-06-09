Almost All Back Tax Properties Sell In Trustee Sale

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander said this year 90 properties sold of the 94 in the tax sale.

He said, "This was the lowest number of properties in a tax sale that I can recall. In years past, there have been as many as 300 properties in the tax sale. This year’s bids totaled over $3.2 million, which tells me our online tax sales are working great."

The lowest bid was $902.35 and the highest bid was $244,100.

Tentative results for the Hamilton County sale indicate approximately $966,307.29 owed in taxes and liens, and total bids of $1,338,329.83. Tentative results for the city of Chattanooga sale indicate approximately $154,107.11 owed in taxes and liens, and total bids of $1,906,233.86.

He said prior owners and lien holders may petition the court for overages.

Trustee Hullander said he wanted to thank his staff, the back tax attorney, the city of Chattanooga staff, and Clerk and Master Robin Miller and staff for their hard work.

Properties sell after four years delinquent and Trustee Hullander believes this year’s low number is due to options such as accepting partial payments, accepting credit cards, and taxpayers using stimulus money to pay their taxes.