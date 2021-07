Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON

3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212109

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BILLINGSLEY, FADDIE

1709 Cambridge Dr Chattanooga, 374111004

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BLUE, STEPHEN LEWIS

242 NORTH HENDERSON BEND RD NW CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OVER $1,000

---

BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE

1906 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROOKS, ANTHONY J

1902 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

---

CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE

4018 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163003

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CARTER, REANITAL LATRICE

1718 Jackson St Chattanooga, 374041315

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COUNTS, DAVID LEE

10439 MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CUMMINGS, BROOKS M

6637 AUTUMWOOD DR NASHVILLE, 37221

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

DAWSON, PERRY

2705 BENTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063621

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

DILLARD, KEVIN LAMONT

1501 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUKES, COURTNEY EUGENE

2227 BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUNCAN, DEREK RAY

205 CENTER STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

ESSIE, MAURICE JVAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FERGUSON, MYRA

174 ELDZEL DRIVE RINGOLD, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

GRISHAM, SHELDON B

401 VOSS WOOD DRIVE LEBANON, 37387

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN TRANSIT WILSON COUNTY

---

GUTHRIE, DAKOTA WARD

1175 N LONG HOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073243

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HARP, MICAH WARREN

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

ASSAULT

---

HENDERSON, SHADARA LYNETTE

7623 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163592

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JONES, JEREMY LYNN

210 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

---

LEWIS, DANNY

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

LONG, WILLIAM HERMAN

4700 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MARSHALL, SEBASTIAN ALLEN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE

HOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH STEETT CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MAY, TAYLOR AUSTIN

135 Mountain Rd Soddy Daisy, 373794615

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

MAYES, VANESSIA E

4293 BYRNEWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

MCDUFFY, RAYMOND

821 SUTTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCKINNEY, SHAUN

69 STONECREST LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

MENDEZ BRAVO, GUINER ROMAULDO

2013 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

MULLER, DANIEL H

850 BYPASS RD WINCHESTER, 40391

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

OLATUNJI, OLADAYO AKANDE

306 BIRMINGMAN ST.

APT 3 SAINT PAUL,Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTYATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY---PALMER, GERALD WAYNE316 PATTON CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTALKINGAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---PHILLIPS, TERRENCE713 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL1253 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PRICE, BARBARA CYERRA5700 ROPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123550Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RHYMER, JAMES SCOTT1531 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROCKHOLT, QUANTNEY DANIELLE104 HARDING RD APT A RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---ROWE, CYNTHIA D3616 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SANDERFUR, MICHAEL V312 MCBRIEN RD APT 5109 CHATTANOOGA, 374114878Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SHEMWELL, JOSEPH CAIN184 ALLEN DRIVE CAMDEN, 38320Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---STATON, DARIUS LARON12 KINGSTON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---TILLISON, DENYNESE DONZELL333 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TIMMONS, JAYLAN JEROME3616 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114524Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE2742 Derby Downs Dr Chattanooga, 374218400Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---WHIDDON, ERICA ELAINE1517 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WOFFORD, MIKE MARSHALL3302 PINEWOOD AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)