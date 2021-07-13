 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Fire At The Volkswagen Plant Quickly Extinguished Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A fire at the Volkswagen plant was quickly extinguished Tuesday morning
A fire at the Volkswagen plant was quickly extinguished Tuesday morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department and Volkswagen’s Safety Forces worked together to battle a fire in the body shop of the company’s massive plant Tuesday morning. There were no serious injuries and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

The call came out at 8:46 a.m. to the facility on Volkswagen Drive. Reports from VW’s Fire Department were that there was an active fire on one line in the body shop. A second alarm was called by CFD to bring additional companies to the scene, along with more EMS units. The plant was immediately evacuated for the safety of employees.

Crews found that a conveyor belt in a confined space had caught fire. It was very hot with the machinery in that area of the plant. Volkswagen’s Fire Department needed extra manpower and extra hose for a solid water supply and CFD was there to assist.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke, but the natural ventilation from the bay doors allowed them to have some visibility so they could spot the fire. They made an attack with VW’s Fire Department and had the flames under control by 9:16 a.m. They then monitored hot spots.

Ventilation fans were used to clear smoke out of the large building and booms helped prevent water runoff into other areas of the structure. Cleanup took some time following the successful joint firefighting operation.

Seven workers were treated for minor smoke inhalation on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Assembly operations at Volkswagen have been suspended for the rest of the day.

Responding companies/agencies included: Volkswagen Fire Department, CFD Squad 7, Ladder 7, Quint 6, Engine 15, Quint 21, Ladder 13, Quint 8, Squad 13, Engine 4, Quint 16, Engine 11, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 10, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), multiple Hamilton County EMS units and command staff, CFD’s command staff, CFD’s Special Operations Division, Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue’s Rehabilitation Unit, CFD Supply and Hamilton County 911’s Incident Dispatch Unit.

CFD officials said they appreciate the Tri-State Mutual Aid partners for filling in at the fire halls to make sure there was fire coverage in the city while units were on the scene.

The Volkswagen’s team was incredibly helpful, even making sure firefighters had plenty of water, said CFD officials.  The CFD and VW’s Fire Department have trained together for these types of events for years, making for a smooth operation.

"These types of fires are extremely dangerous. Life hazard is our primary concern with so many employees working there. We rely heavily on Volkswagen's team for accountability and they do a great job with that," said Fire Chief Phil Hyman. "Time is everything for us in these situations so having an on-site fire department is a huge help. Our relationship with VW is strong and we worked very well together."

The sprinklers on the line in the body shop that was impacted went off and kept the fire from spreading. The CFD's radios were fully operational inside the plant and firefighters could effectively communicate during the entire response. 



July 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Heavy Breathing Seemed Suspicious; Man Not Following The Rules About Having Women In His Home

July 13, 2021

Tennessee American Begins Slope Project At Citico Water Plant

July 13, 2021

Fleischmann Says Homeland Security Bill Does Not Secure The Southern Border


A man on Gunbarrel Road called police to say he received a call to his room phone where the person on the other end was just breathing heavily. He just wanted to report it as suspicious. * ... (click for more)

Tennessee American Water is performing slope protection work at its Chattanooga Water plant. The work is adjacent to the Tennessee Riverpark, next to Citico Creek. Fencing is placed around the ... (click for more)

Ranking Member Chuck Fleischmann on Tuesday delivered opening remarks at the FY 2022 Homeland Security Subcommittee markup. Rep. Fleischmann led subcommittee Republicans to demand increased funding ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Heavy Breathing Seemed Suspicious; Man Not Following The Rules About Having Women In His Home

A man on Gunbarrel Road called police to say he received a call to his room phone where the person on the other end was just breathing heavily. He just wanted to report it as suspicious. * * * A woman working at the Holiday Inn on Chestnut Street said a man wearing a green shirt and khaki pants came in and asked for help. When she asked what she could help with, the man began ... (click for more)

Tennessee American Begins Slope Project At Citico Water Plant

Tennessee American Water is performing slope protection work at its Chattanooga Water plant. The work is adjacent to the Tennessee Riverpark, next to Citico Creek. Fencing is placed around the worksite and signage asks that barriers not be crossed for safety reasons. The Riverpark will remain open during most of the work, with the exception of July 14, 15 and 16. For the safety ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time For Some Recycling Volunteer Help?

It takes a lot of time and energy to keep a recycling drop-off facility clean and the bins uncontaminated, so that re-manufacturers receive recyclables they can actually make into new products. Sending clean loads to the re-manufacturers should be priority number one of any recycling program. Collecting contaminated loads is like committing fraud. Your drop-off attendant can ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Satchel’s “Six Rules”

Last Wednesday, on what would have been the 115 th birthday of the legendary Satchel Paige, writer Mark Inabinett with the Alabama Media Group (AL.com), wrote a most delightful story on the legendary baseball star. Satchel grew up in Mobile, Ala. and got his start in pro baseball with the Chattanooga White Sox, which morphed into the Chattanooga Black Lookouts in Negro Southern ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University's Workman Goes To Rays In MLB's Seventh Round

Lee University Flames ace Logan Workman was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh round (Pick 221) of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon. Workman is a native of Soddy Daisy, Tenn. and led the Flames to the program's first NCAA South Region appearance and Gulf South Conference Championship this past season. The All-American posted a 13-1 over the last ... (click for more)

Baylor's Cooper Kinney Is 34th Pick In MLB Draft

A local baseball star heard his name called with the 34th pick in the first night of Sunday’s MLB draft. The Tampa Bay Rays picked Baylor’s Cooper Kinney, the infielder who was awarded the state’s Mr. Baseball and Player of the Year awards after an incredible 2021 season. The 6’2 lefthanded hitter batted .480, hit 10 home runs, 19 doubles, and knocked in 50 RBI’s during his ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors