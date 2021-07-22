 Thursday, July 22, 2021 88.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

TDOT Contractor To Conduct Weekend Closure Of US-27 South Ramp To I-24 West In Chattanooga

Thursday, July 22, 2021

As part of the project to improve the Interstate 24 Interchanges at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will close the US-27 South ramp to I-24 West beginning Friday, at 9 p.m. through Monday, at 6 a.m. to complete the installation of a new storm drain pipe under I-24.

Traffic will detour as follows:

  • Exit US-27 South using the Broad Street exit ramp
  • Turn right onto West 20th Street
  • Turn right onto Williams Street
  • Make a final right turn onto the I-24 West on-ramp

The contractor will fully re-open the ramp as soon as work is completed.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

This work is being done as part of the project underway to improve the I-24 interchanges at SR-2 (Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street) in Chattanooga. Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. is the contractor for the nearly $32-million project. The 1.6-mile project will replace the loops and ramps that serve as exits and entrances of I-24 East and U.S. 27 to Broad Street, Williams Street and Market Street with a new one-way ramp and frontage road. The project is scheduled for completion on or before August 31, 2023.

This project was one of 962 critical transportation projects included in the 2017 IMPROVE Act legislation. For additional information on this project, please visit the project website at: www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-interchanges-at-broad-market.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.


July 22, 2021

Two girls were reunited with their mother on Thursday after being separated from her on the water, causing concern. A large search operation was launched at Audubon Acres to help find the girls. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 11 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,655. There are 1,440 new cases on Thursday, as that ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 65 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 46,271. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county. ... (click for more)



2 Girls Rescued After Missing Checkpoint On The Water At Audubon Acres

Two girls were reunited with their mother on Thursday after being separated from her on the water, causing concern. A large search operation was launched at Audubon Acres to help find the girls. Around 2:15 p.m., members of the Chattanooga Fire Department were dispatched to 900 North Sanctuary Road for a water rescue. According to the mother, a seven-year-old girl and 14-year-old ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 11 More COVID Deaths, 1,440 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 11 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,655. There are 1,440 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 916,373 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 66,254, which is an increase of 79 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Active Citizenship

ACTIVE CITIZENSHIP This month we celebrated Independence Day, our nation’s birthday. The Fourth of July holiday reminds us of the founders’ tremendous civic activism and engagement in forming a new nation. In the years leading up to the decision to separate from England in 1776, they engaged in debates, arguments, assemblies, and public appeals on the pros and cons of separation. ... (click for more)

This Is Beyond Comprehension - And Response

The fact that there is now a discussion which anticipates a third COVID wave and surge is beyond comprehension, especially when it is our young children, who cannot protect themselves, who are at the greatest risk this time around. I think the great John Wayne encapsulated the sentiment quite succinctly: "Life is hard. It's harder if you're stupid." Michael Mallen * * * ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Get Hammered In 17-9 Loss To Barons

It was just three weeks ago when the Chattanooga Lookouts took an important road trip to Alabama where they faced the Birmingham Barons in a key six-game series between two of the top teams in the league. The Barons were leading the Double-A South’s North division by a couple of games, but the Lookouts had a great week and came home in first place after winning five of six games ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Looks To Add Hardware To Its Trophy Case

As the NISA Independent Cup draws to a close, Chattanooga FC look to add another piece of hardware to the trophy case. CFC sits in first place with six points after wins against Savannah Clovers and Atletico Atlanta. Soda City FC, based in Columbia, SC, are in second place with 2 points, after tying with both Atletico Atlanta and Savannah Clovers. Mathematically speaking, ... (click for more)


