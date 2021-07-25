Driver Killed As Semi-Truck Runs Off Bradley County Freeway Exit And Hits 2 Cars And A Power Pole

The driver of a semi-truck that ran off I-75 at an exit in Bradley County was killed after crashing into two vehicles early Sunday afternoon.

At 12:34 p.m., the truck that was heading southbound on I-75, ran off the interstate at exit 27 (Paul Huff Parkway). It also struck a power pole on Paul Huff Parkway.

Injuries sustained by the drivers of the two cars involved are minor.

The Cleveland Police Department’s Crash Team investigators were at the scene.

The identity of the deceased was initially unknown.