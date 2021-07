Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS

2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

BARNES, JEREMY STEVEN

UNKNOWN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BEIN, NICCOLAS PAUL

720 FULLER GLEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BILLUPS, MALACHI

2000 E 23rd St Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY

1069 SNYDER LOOP ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BROWN, SALLIYAH KASABRIANA

628 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023706

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FALSE REPORTS

---

BURDEN, CATHERINE ELAINE

7208 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

---

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

1205 BOYNTON DR APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CARTER, JAMES CARLOS

5009 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112556

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

COGLES, ENRIQUE

1812 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE

5300 ROPER ST P9 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PETITION TO REVOKE(DOM.ASSAULT FTA)

---

DERVAN, BASIL COURTNEY

1112 WISHPERING PINES ROAD ALBANY, 31707

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

---

DOYLE, HANNAH

505 TUCKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

GARNER, TYLER LYNN

4110 EALY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1,000)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

GILES, KADARIOUS DEVONTE

809 W 13th Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023711

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA

2737 FORRST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

