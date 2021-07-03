Police Blotter: People Walking Around At 3 AM Are Theft Suspects; Woman Skipping Out On Paying For $29 Artificial Eyelashes

A woman on East 45th Street called police to say a man had come onto her property and was harassing her. When police arrived the woman said that after the officer left on a previous call for suspicious activity, the man came to her fence and was telling her that she is the reason he is being evicted from her home. The officer spoke to the man who said he was speaking to her from the street and had told her that she is the reason he is being evicted from his home. The man said his wife has cancer and that he hopes that the woman will get evicted from her home so that she goes through what he is. The woman said the man threatened her by saying that he would try to have her evicted from her home and that is how he was harassing her. The officer asked the woman if she would like to have him trespassed from her property, that he stated he never walked

on, and she replied, "Yes." The officer told the man that if he goes on her property, the officer will arrest him.

* * *

A woman on Hickory Valley Road said her ex-boyfriend damaged her mailboxes. She said she was speaking with him on the phone and said she was on her way home when the two of them were speaking. When she got home she heard a loud bang and tires squealing. She checked to see what it was and discovered her mailboxes were broken. The woman said her nephew saw her ex-boyfriend's truck hitting the mailboxes. There was a headlight and other debris in the yard as well. The woman said her ex-boyfriend drives a new Ford F-250 extended cab and he lives in an unknown location in Hixson. She felt as if he was parked nearby and waiting for her to return as he wanted to talk to her about their relationship. She told him she did not want to continue a relationship and that is when he drove away. It was unclear if the damage done to the mailboxes was intentional. Also it was not confirmed if the ex-boyfriend was the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle was no longer there and the officer was unable to find the vehicle to determine the

damage.

* * *

A woman on Hughes Avenue said she left her phone charger inside a residence and she believes someone there has a temporary protective order against a friend of hers. She was rambling and did not make sense. She walked away.

* * *

A man on West 33rd Street said someone cut out the catalytic converter off of two company vans. The location was added to the watchlist.

* * *

A woman on Starview Lane said her car had been damaged while parked in the parking lot of her apartment. The damage was from the front passenger door and extended to the rear fender. The damage had white paint transfer and dents.

* * *

A man on English Avenue said the catalytic converters of three company moving trucks were stolen over the weekend. He is the maintenance manager for the Unifirst company and they store their vehicles in a locked parking lot while not in use.

* * *

A man on Winniespan Road said someone had ransacked his truck but nothing was taken as far as he knows. There was no damage so he's not sure if the doors were left unlocked or not. He said a neighbor had reported to police that he saw some people walking up and down the street around there at about 3 a.m. Friday and he believes they are related to this incident.

* * *

A man on Mercer Street said someone damaged his AC unit. He said wires were cut and screws were loosened. He believes someone was attempting to steal the unit. The unit is valued at about $6,000.

* * *

An employee at East 47th Street said someone has put eight or 10 used tires in the company's dumpster. The security video is not of a quality to help identify the suspects. He says that he could tell that it was a dark-colored Honda the people were driving. A watch list was created for this location.

* * *

A woman on Kirkman Road said there were three journals in her house that are now lost. She said that they were in an ottoman and they had some of her personal information, including what time she took her medicines. She is unsure where they are now. A shoplifting was called in at Walgreens, 4542 Highway 58. Officers spoke with an employee who said that two black males walked out of the store with Tide detergent in their pants. Officers watched footage of the two men walking out of the store with a bulge in their pants. The employee said will call back in once he has an exact amount of what the men stole.



* * *



A patron at The Terminal BrewHouse, 1464 Market St., told police that a delivery driver was approached by a man on a bike. The man on the bike entered the delivery driver's vehicle. The vehicle then drove off for a short time. When the vehicle returned, the man on the bike had been potentially beaten and the delivery driver drove off. Neither person has called police to make a report.



* * *



A woman on Williams Street told police that someone drilled into her Vespa bike's ignition. The woman said she is not able to turn on or move the bike and will need a report for the insurance company.



* * *



Suspicious activity was reported at the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy. A manager told officers that a woman was walking around the store causing customers to be alarmed. Officers made contact with the woman, who said she was waiting for her ex-husband to pick her up. Officers informed her that she was now banned from the property and could not come back or she could be arrested.



* * *



A disorder was reported at Plastic Omnium, 3241 Hickory Valley Road. Police spoke with a manager who said that one of his employees was in a disorder with her husband. The employee told police that her husband was trying to mess up her opportunity at her new job. She said she believes that her husband is jealous about her new job. The husband was not on scene on police arrival. Police told the manager that if they would like the husband to be trespassed, to call back if or when he returned.



* * *



Vandalism was reported at a Petco. Police found a rock lying on the ground and observed the front of the business had strike marks on the glass door where it was apparent someone was attempting to break it. Glass was not shattered, but there were divots in the glass where it was struck by a large rock. Police attempted to let a responsible know due to other burglaries of businesses just down the street on the same night. The alarm company refused to give out the information of the owners of the store to the police.

* * *

An employee on Brainerd Road flagged down an officer to say they had a customer receive $29 worth of services in the form of artificial eyelashes. The customer didn't have a way to pay and wanted to leave their driver's license with them. The employee denied this and took a picture of the license. She agreed to allow the customer to leave so she could get money and return and pay. She said the woman never returned and she didn't say when they needed to return by. Because she let the customer leave without establishing a clear return by date a warrant will not be applied for now. She wanted the officer to attempt to contact the customer and request she return and make payment.

