Police Blotter: Disorder At Waffle House Is Quelled; Next Door Neighbor Is Suspect In Fan Theft

A woman called police from Skyzoo Chattanooga, 5709 Lee Hwy., and said she could not locate her cheetah print purse, which contained her personal items and $60 in cash. She said she had gone to Skyzoo around 11 p.m. She said she had been drinking and could not remember some details from the night. She said needed to file a police report for the lost property.

Officers responded to unknown trouble on Mission Avenue. Officers spoke with multiple people at different addresses on the street and no one mentioned needing police.

An anonymous caller wished for police to check the welfare of two individuals walking westbound on I-24 EB near mile marker 180. The description provided was the two individuals walking were a white male in a blue and white shirt and a female in a tank top. Police arrived in the area of I-24 EB entrance ramp from Market Street and observed the above described individuals walking in the grass next to I-24 towards the parking lot driving lane of Howard School. Police made verbal contact with both individuals and made them aware the interstate was not for pedestrian travel. The two continued to walk in a westerly direction through the parking lot of Howard School towards Market Street.

Police responded to suspicious activity at the Residence Inn, 215 Chestnut St. The officer entered the premises through unlocked front doors. The officer found it suspicious, given the doors are usually locked at that hour. Once inside, the officer made contact with a black male sitting on a couch in the lobby asleep. The officer announced his presence and the man awoke. When asked if he had a room at the establishment, he informed the officer that he did not. The officer informed him that hotel staff requested his departure. He apologized repeatedly and left without incident. Police made contact with a woman who was working the front desk at the time. She said she recalled locking the front doors earlier, and when she returned she found the man asleep on the couch. She said when she went to check the doors, she found them unlocked. Police observed no signs of forced entry.

An officer was dispatched to Faith United Baptist Church, 1800 Mulberry St., for an alarm. Officers located an unsecured door in the front of the church. Officers cleared the building and found no one inside. A responsible arrived on the scene and secured the door.

A man on Hickory Valley Road said while at work, someone entered his unlocked 2015 GMC Sierra 4 door and rummaged through it. He said even his gym bag was gone through. The only thing taken was $4 from the console. There are security cameras and when IT comes in they will review the security tapes and call if a suspect was caught on tape.

A man on Chestnut Street said he left his bicycle in the bike storage area of the parking garage of the apartment complex and had secured it with a cable and U-Lock. He said the cable had been cut. He said you need a key fob to get into the garage/storage area, so it had to have been someone who lives there. He did not have the serial number for the bike but will try to get it and add it to the report later.

The owner of Chickamauga Construction had some steel building materials sitting outside in a ditch on Middle Valley Road and they were last seen about three days ago. When he got back there around 8 a.m. he discovered they were gone. He said it would cost about $3,000 to replace them.

A man said he checked into the Comfort Inn on Shallowford Village Drive and someone had stolen the catalytic converter from the vehicle during the night. The car belongs to TN Baptist Mission Board. He says that he is driving it back to Franklin and will have it repaired there. He didn't know the repair cost. He was unable to get anyone who could review the security video to see if it may have picked this incident up.

An officer saw a man who appeared to be homeless on Brainerd Road and he was unsteady on his feet. The officer determined the man was not intoxicated. He said he stayed at a hotel in East Ridge and was on his way back there.

A theft was reported from a building at 5100 Brainerd Road. A man told police his Echo Weedeater was stolen out of the garage. Video revealed the theft occurred at 6:40 a.m. that morning and was committed by a black male with a bald head. Video also revealed the suspect arriving and leaving in a late 90's burgundy Honda Passport. Video quality at Hi-Tech Transmission and Lamplight Package store was not sufficient enough to discern a tag on the suspect vehicle.

A theft from motor vehicle was reported at the City Cafe, 901 Carter St. A woman told police she had left her car keys in a friend's car when she got there around 7:30 p.m. the night before and she believes they were left in the floor in front of the passenger seat. She said she's not sure if the car was left locked, and when she got back to the car around 10:30 p.m., she discovered that the keys were gone.

Vandalism was reported at Lakeshore on the Hill Apartments, 5873 Lake Resort Terrace. A man showed police two vehicles he believes were vandalized. It appears that someone had attempted to jump start the vehicles with jumper cables and the cables melted against the vehicles. The man reported finding melted jumper cables nearby. There is no suspect information regarding the incident.

A man on Mark Twain Circle told police a car had been in front of his address for over a year. He said the vehicle belonged to his former neighbor who moved away about five months ago. Police were unable to locate the owner of the vehicle. Due to the vehicle being disabled and parked in the roadway, police towed the vehicle.

A woman on Daisy Dallas Road reported her lawn mower stolen. Police responded to the Quality Inn, 4833 Hixson Pike, and found a Cub Cadet lawnmower behind an outbuilding on the property. After inspecting pictures of the lawnmower on the woman's phone, police determined the lawnmower was the one stolen from her. The mower was returned to the woman.

An employee at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., told of observing a black male selecting and concealing merchandise. The man was stopped by loss prevention and only trespassed from the property at this time.

A woman said she was moving out of her apartment on Reserve Way and had left the fan outside of her door while she was grabbing boxes. She later noticed her fan was gone. She said she was on the third floor and there was only her apartment 304 and her neighbor's, 302. She suspects her neighbors took her fan while it was outside her door, however there is no evidence.