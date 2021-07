Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, VICKEAUNIA MONTRICIA

3203 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BELL, GREGORY LEBRON

710 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BIERLY, BRANDON JAMES

9317 MOUNTIAN SHADE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS

---

BOWERS, KAITLIN NEIL

621 MEMORIAL DR CHATTTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

---

BOWERS, ROBERT C

621 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

---

BRACEY, DAVID EDWIN

453 OLD GRAND CENTER ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30737

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE

---

BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER

603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BURT, SHAMECA LASHON

314 S MOORE RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

COCHRAN, REBEKAH DALTON

105 SUNNYBROOK TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DANIELS, FRANCIS LORENIA

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FOX, WILLIAM

3809 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STALKING

---

GRAHAM, TARA RACHELLE

2108 NORTH CHAMBER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37390

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD NEGLECT

---

HAWKINS, RASHAD YVES

3934 SOUTH MISSON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER

17 HILL STREET RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1000

---

HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN

2767 LAKE HOWARD ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

---

HOOD, SAMUAL FRANKLIN

63 GLENWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

JACKSON, RUSSELL L

1809 Parkway Dr Chattanooga, 374062757

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

---

KING, JENNIFER LYNN

1303 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

LEACH, MICHAEL EDWIN

6574 E BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

LOPEZ, ADAM JOSEPH

1737 GROVE DR CLEARWATER, 33759

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MARTINEZ, MICHELLE ALICIA

535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCCALLIE, GEORGE EDWARD

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT

4917 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCCOLLUM, HORTENCIA ESTHER

63 WHEELER RD #63 ROCKMART, 30153

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MOISES, MORENO URZUA

214 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

NEAL, JIMMY LEE

360 WORTH STREET NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED

---

PAYNE, JOSHUA CLEVELAND

10169 BAKER BOY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

PHILLIPS, CALVIN RICHARD

14907 ROUTE 20 TRLR 54 PEOSTA, 52068

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

RAY, GORDON

1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL731 W Main St Chattanooga, 374024704Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANTORO, CAITLYN BETHANY421 WILDCAT WAY KNOXVILLE, 37918Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SELVIDGE, JEFFREY ALAN8937 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---SMARTT, DEREKE ANTWON129 AMHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHARASSMENT---SULLIVAN, JAMES SCOTT121 MEADOWBROOK LN TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT---TIMMONS, JAYLAN JEROME3616 Glendon Dr Chattanooga, 374114524Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---WARNOCK, CODYRAY541 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WHITE, HARVEY LEE3729 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WHITE, JEROME MICHAEL1525 LILLIAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, JAMES CLARK177 BUCKEYE LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---WILSON, ROBERT W2101 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)