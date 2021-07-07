Hamilton County Register Of Deeds Office Reports Over $4 Billion In Real Estate Sold In Fiscal Year 2020-2021

Hamilton County Register of Deeds Marc Gravitt announced over $4.1 billion in Hamilton County real estate was sold or transferred in fiscal year 2020 - 2021, an increase of over 30 percent from the previous fiscal year. Additionally, over $6.8 billion in mortgages were recorded, an increase of over 34 percent from the previous fiscal year.



The total amount of the state mandated Conveyance Tax and Mortgage Tax collected for Fiscal Year 2020 - 2021 was over $23 million, an increase of over 32 percent from the previous fiscal year. These taxes are both mandated by Tennessee Code requiring every County Register in Tennessee to collect. Each month the Register’s Office remits payment to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.



Register Gravitt said, “With the vast majority of the last fiscal year being dominated by COVID, demand for real estate in Hamilton County, both commercial and residential, never slowed, in fact, the opposite occurred. I think the dramatic, continued increase in the numbers in my office, helps to show just how strong the local real estate is.”



Additionally, almost 81,000 documents were recorded for the fiscal year, an increase of over 21 percent. A set can be a single page document, or as is usually the case, multiple pages, which are uploaded into the Register’s system.