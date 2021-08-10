Georgia Has 25 More Coronavirus Deaths, Including 1 Each In Walker And Whitfield Counties

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 25 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,881.There are 4,385 new cases, as that total reaches 968,167 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 68,266, which is an increase of 210 from Monday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 6,237 cases, up 28; 70 deaths; 274 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 2,350 cases, up 8; 67 deaths; 193 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 1,317 cases, up 7; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 7,128 cases, up 33; 83 deaths, up 1; 303 hospitalizations, up 2Whitfield County: 15,630 cases, up 79; 237 deaths, up 1; 810 hospitalizations, up 1

