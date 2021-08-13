 Friday, August 13, 2021 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


I-24/I-75 Split Project Winding Down, TDOT Officials Say

Friday, August 13, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus
Ken Flynn
Ken Flynn

The I-24/I-75 interchange, at long last, is going to be finished within the next month, TDOT officials said in Chattanooga on Friday.

Director of operations for Region 2 Ken Flynn said several projects that would have been 10-year projects can now be completed in just a couple of years thanks to a new method.

He said that TDOT usually designs, then bids, then builds their various projects. In recent years, TDOT has begun to use a design/build project method, which is much faster. Instead of each step happening one-at-a-time, the different portions can occur co-currently.

“Some of the construction is going on, while some of the design is going on, while also acquiring a right of way at times,” Mr. Flynn said. “They have more flexibility, which compresses the time frame and saves time.”

While he said this method is 30 percent more expensive than the old way of doing things, he said the faster completion time makes it worthwhile. Mr. Flynn showed the Civitan Club at least 10 different projects that are underway or will be started soon, and said TDOT looks to a variety of sources when determining which projects to give priority to.

“The TPO sets priorities, we set priorities, and then we look at the funds we have available and whether or not we have funds for a project in that range,” Mr. Flynn said. “And sometimes the community says that they have a problem that needs to be immediately fixed, and we’ll look at that.”

He said TDOT has a completely balanced budget and will not go into debt. While this means the state does not owe money to any entity after a project is completed, that also can limit how much TDOT can do in terms of road projects.

“When we’re in an economic downturn, we may not be able to build as much as we’d like, but it’s been a good system,” Mr. Flynn said.

Robert Rodgers works in project development, and also gave the Civitan Club a look into some upcoming projects. They are planning to work on Signal Mountain Boulevard to make it safer and allow water to drain more easily.

“We’re making spot improvements to the drainage from the bottom to the top, working so that there’s less flooding on the road,” Mr. Rodgers said. “We’re also putting in some retaining walls.”

He said that over the last five or so years, sidewalks have become a major point of emphasis for TDOT when it comes to working on city roads.


August 14, 2021

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

August 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Samaritan Center Donation Includes Loaded Pistol; Catalytic Converter Thief Left Hat Behind

August 13, 2021

I-24/I-75 Split Project Winding Down, TDOT Officials Say


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C ... (click for more)

An officer responded to the Samaritan Center at 9231 Lee Hwy. to recover a firearm that was donated to them in their donation pile outside. The firearm was turned into the owner of the center ... (click for more)

The I-24/I-75 interchange, at long last, is going to be finished within the next month, TDOT officials said in Chattanooga on Friday. Director of operations for Region 2 Ken Flynn said several ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Samaritan Center Donation Includes Loaded Pistol; Catalytic Converter Thief Left Hat Behind

An officer responded to the Samaritan Center at 9231 Lee Hwy. to recover a firearm that was donated to them in their donation pile outside. The firearm was turned into the owner of the center and he called the police. Police were able to recover the firearm and turned it into the property section. The firearm was a Dickerson .38 pistol with two spent rounds and four live rounds ... (click for more)

Opinion

Parents Are Creating Difficult Future Adults Amid Pandemic - And Response (2)

As an employee of a local hospital and a parent of two UTC students, I was very disappointed with the Hamilton County Board Of Education’s response to masks in school. Our hospitals are full of adults and children fighting the virus and the staff is overwhelmed. As educators, I do not understand the Board of Education’s response to wearing masks as an option and not a requirement. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our South Is Under Siege

On Thursday an Erlanger Hospital official called a Parkridge Hospital colleague to say: “Help! Have you got any beds? We need COVID and ICU help!” The voice on the other end of the line said, “I’ve been trying to call you. We are completely and totally full … we have absolutely no vacancies.” Now, are you ready for the next call? Hospitals in Atlanta, Knoxville, Nashville, and points ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Disappoints At 1st Vols Scrimmage

Tennessee went to Neyland Stadium Thursday morning for its first football scrimmage of the preseason and the offense wasn’t up to the occasion. Josh Heupel’s specialty unit wasn’t consistent enough to meet the head coach's expectations. “At the end of the day, I don’t think offensively we like they way we strung things together,” he said. The review added to what has ... (click for more)

Mocs' Football Preview: Defensive Line U Tradition Continues

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to round two in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the stout defensive front for this year’s edition. Starters Returning (3): Devonnsha Maxwell, Christian Smith, John Prince Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (5): Tavi McLean, Giovanni ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors