I-24/I-75 Split Project Winding Down, TDOT Officials Say

The I-24/I-75 interchange, at long last, is going to be finished within the next month, TDOT officials said in Chattanooga on Friday.

Director of operations for Region 2 Ken Flynn said several projects that would have been 10-year projects can now be completed in just a couple of years thanks to a new method.

He said that TDOT usually designs, then bids, then builds their various projects. In recent years, TDOT has begun to use a design/build project method, which is much faster. Instead of each step happening one-at-a-time, the different portions can occur co-currently.



“Some of the construction is going on, while some of the design is going on, while also acquiring a right of way at times,” Mr. Flynn said. “They have more flexibility, which compresses the time frame and saves time.”



While he said this method is 30 percent more expensive than the old way of doing things, he said the faster completion time makes it worthwhile. Mr. Flynn showed the Civitan Club at least 10 different projects that are underway or will be started soon, and said TDOT looks to a variety of sources when determining which projects to give priority to.



“The TPO sets priorities, we set priorities, and then we look at the funds we have available and whether or not we have funds for a project in that range,” Mr. Flynn said. “And sometimes the community says that they have a problem that needs to be immediately fixed, and we’ll look at that.”



He said TDOT has a completely balanced budget and will not go into debt. While this means the state does not owe money to any entity after a project is completed, that also can limit how much TDOT can do in terms of road projects.



“When we’re in an economic downturn, we may not be able to build as much as we’d like, but it’s been a good system,” Mr. Flynn said.



Robert Rodgers works in project development, and also gave the Civitan Club a look into some upcoming projects. They are planning to work on Signal Mountain Boulevard to make it safer and allow water to drain more easily.

“We’re making spot improvements to the drainage from the bottom to the top, working so that there’s less flooding on the road,” Mr. Rodgers said. “We’re also putting in some retaining walls.”

He said that over the last five or so years, sidewalks have become a major point of emphasis for TDOT when it comes to working on city roads.

