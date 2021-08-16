Barrels Of Unknown Chemicals Found At Chicken Houses In Catoosa County

A tip from a citizen led to an investigation of abandoned chicken houses at 15687 Alabama Hwy. where a substantial quantity of barrels containing unknown chemicals was discovered.



Catoosa County firefighters made an initial investigation and requested assistance from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



While the chemicals have not yet been positively identified the site does not appear to pose an immediate threat to nearby residents. The investigation has expanded to include the Alabama Highway property and other locations outside of Catoosa County.



State and federal investigators are awaiting further analysis to identify the proper containment and disposal of the barrels and chemicals.



Georgia Environmental Protection Division and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are leading the investigation with support from Catoosa County Fire Department, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Catoosa County Emergency Management Agency, Catoosa County Stormwater Management and Catoosa County Codes Enforcement.





