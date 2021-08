This is the link for getting tickets:

It will be held at the York Family Farms, 1872 County Road 469.

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally this Saturday in Cullman, Ala.

Collegedale Holds The Line On Taxes On 2nd Reading; City Gets $1.57 Million COVID Check For Use For Sewer Upgrades

City Of Dalton Declares COVID State Of Emergency; City Council Reinstates Mask Mandate In City Buildings

Collegedale commissioners on the second and final vote set the property tax rate at the state certified rate of $1.3897 for 2021-2022. Because home values increased due to the Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Mayor David Pennington declared a state of emergency in Dalton at Monday night’s meeting of the mayor and Council in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Whitfield ... (click for more)