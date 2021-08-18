 Wednesday, August 18, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Mayor Kelly Quarantines At Home After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Mayor Tim Kelly announced that, as of Wednesday evening, he is self-isolating at his home after testing positive for COVID-19.

 

The mayor was vaccinated as soon as he was eligible earlier this year, and is exhibiting only mild, allergy-like symptoms. Mayor Kelly’s wife, Ginny Kelly, was tested for COVID-19 earlier today and received a negative result.

 

“I am grateful to be fully vaccinated, as my symptoms are barely noticeable; without a vaccine, my symptoms would be much worse,” said Mayor Kelly.

“My breakthrough case should serve as a reminder that the resurgence of COVID-19 in our community is real, and that we have a lot of work to do to reach a community vaccination rate that will reverse the current trends. I continue to strongly encourage all Chattanoogans to get vaccinated and to take appropriate precautions against this virus.”

 

Mayor Kelly said he will follow all CDC-recommended best practices as he works remotely at home, and will remain in constant communication with his staff to ensure that Chattanooga government continues to operate at full capacity. 

 

Per Mayor Kelly’s recently issued executive orders around masking in city buildings and virtual meetings to conduct city business, mayor’s office staff have been working in-office but fully masked and with social distancing measures in place, including conducting group meetings, large and small, online and by phone.

 

All staff who have been in immediate contact with the mayor will receive a COVID-19 test, and a deep cleaning of City Hall’s third floor has been ordered. All mayor’s office staff are vaccinated and are currently testing negative for COVID-19.  Out of an abundance of caution, Mayor’s Office staff will continue to test daily and will shift to remote work until Monday August 23rd.

 

The following are a list of public events from the Mayor’s calendar for which staff are pursuing CDC-recommended measures for contract tracing:

 

  • 8/4: Startup Week Press Announcement at Waterhouse Pavilion
  • 8/5: Vax 4 Cash News Conference at Waterhouse Pavilion
  • 8/5: UTC CECS Planning Dinner at the UTC Library 
  • 8/7: Minority Health Fair on UTC’s Campus
  • 8/7: HCDE Back-to-School Bash at First Horizon Pavilion 
  • 8/7: Highland Park Commons Soccer Tournament at Highland Park Commons
  • 8/10: City Council Agenda Session in City Council Chambers at 1000 Lindsey Street
  • 8/11: Governor’s Civics Seal Unveiling & Recipient Award Ceremony at McConnell Elementary School
  • 8/11: MidTown Chamber Council Meeting at the Chattanooga Zoo 
  • 8/16: Water Professionals Conference Welcome and Water Taste Test at the Chattanooga Convention Center
  • 8/16: Water Professionals Conference Reception at Paloma Bar de Tapas
  • 8/18: THDA Presentation at the AIM Center

 

Any members of the Chattanooga community who may have been in close contact with Mayor Kelly at a public event over the past few days are encouraged to get tested, per CDC guidelines, 3-5 days after contact, even if they don't have symptoms. 

 

Find out when and where to get a free and safe COVID-19 vaccine by reviewing the Calendar of Vaccination Events at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov, or by calling 423-209-8383.


August 18, 2021

Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman's Stolen Car Winds Up Wrecked At The Y And Then Towed; Police Can't Find Smoke Smell At Gateway Home

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police that someone stole her vehicle during the night. She said she received a call from Don Wreckers saying they had towed her vehicle after it was left wrecked and abandoned at the YMCA. At the time of the accident report, the woman's vehicle came back not stolen. * * * A man on Calhoun Avenue told police his neighbor did accidental damage ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 43 More Coronavirus Deaths, 4,962 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,087. There are 4,962 new cases, as that total reaches 1,005,806 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 69,594, which is an increase of 43 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 6,431 ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 22.2% Of Us Test Positive

I have an appointment today to get my third shot of the Moderna vaccine. That’s right, my third. My fate is that I am “immunocompromised,” which means my immune system that thwarts diseases isn’t quite as sporty as some other people. When the CDC urged that all of us “compromised” get the third dose of the COVID vaccine after I got my first two does in February, I have jumped at ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rainstorm Helps Vols Prepare For The Elements

Tropical depression Fred paid a visit to Tennessee’s football scrimmage Tuesday morning and made himself useful. The rainy conditions were welcomed as good preparation for what could happen during the season, which begins Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. “Game day, you wake up, no matter what the weather report has said throughout the course of the week, you’ve got to play ... (click for more)

Mocs' Linebackers Look To Be Agressive, Disruptive

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fourth installment in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the room that drives the defensive bus. Starters Returning (3): Ty Boeck, Kam Jones, Jay Person Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (4): Justin Snyder, Christian Snyder, ... (click for more)


