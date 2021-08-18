Mayor Kelly Quarantines At Home After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Mayor Tim Kelly announced that, as of Wednesday evening, he is self-isolating at his home after testing positive for COVID-19.

The mayor was vaccinated as soon as he was eligible earlier this year, and is exhibiting only mild, allergy-like symptoms. Mayor Kelly’s wife, Ginny Kelly, was tested for COVID-19 earlier today and received a negative result.

“I am grateful to be fully vaccinated, as my symptoms are barely noticeable; without a vaccine, my symptoms would be much worse,” said Mayor Kelly.

“My breakthrough case should serve as a reminder that the resurgence of COVID-19 in our community is real, and that we have a lot of work to do to reach a community vaccination rate that will reverse the current trends. I continue to strongly encourage all Chattanoogans to get vaccinated and to take appropriate precautions against this virus.”

Mayor Kelly said he will follow all CDC-recommended best practices as he works remotely at home, and will remain in constant communication with his staff to ensure that Chattanooga government continues to operate at full capacity.

Per Mayor Kelly’s recently issued executive orders around masking in city buildings and virtual meetings to conduct city business, mayor’s office staff have been working in-office but fully masked and with social distancing measures in place, including conducting group meetings, large and small, online and by phone.

All staff who have been in immediate contact with the mayor will receive a COVID-19 test, and a deep cleaning of City Hall’s third floor has been ordered. All mayor’s office staff are vaccinated and are currently testing negative for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, Mayor’s Office staff will continue to test daily and will shift to remote work until Monday August 23rd.

The following are a list of public events from the Mayor’s calendar for which staff are pursuing CDC-recommended measures for contract tracing:

8/4: Startup Week Press Announcement at Waterhouse Pavilion

8/5: Vax 4 Cash News Conference at Waterhouse Pavilion

8/5: UTC CECS Planning Dinner at the UTC Library

8/7: Minority Health Fair on UTC’s Campus

8/7: HCDE Back-to-School Bash at First Horizon Pavilion

8/7: Highland Park Commons Soccer Tournament at Highland Park Commons

8/10: City Council Agenda Session in City Council Chambers at 1000 Lindsey Street

8/11: Governor’s Civics Seal Unveiling & Recipient Award Ceremony at McConnell Elementary School

8/11: MidTown Chamber Council Meeting at the Chattanooga Zoo

8/16: Water Professionals Conference Welcome and Water Taste Test at the Chattanooga Convention Center

8/16: Water Professionals Conference Reception at Paloma Bar de Tapas

8/18: THDA Presentation at the AIM Center

Any members of the Chattanooga community who may have been in close contact with Mayor Kelly at a public event over the past few days are encouraged to get tested, per CDC guidelines, 3-5 days after contact, even if they don't have symptoms.

Find out when and where to get a free and safe COVID-19 vaccine by reviewing the Calendar of Vaccination Events at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov, or by calling 423-209-8383.