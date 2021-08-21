 Saturday, August 21, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).

III. Special Presentations.
  Black Philanthropy Month Proclamation
By Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod
Black Business Month Proclamation
By Councilman Anthony Byrd

IV. Minute Approval.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading:

PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works

a.

MR-2021-0105 4th and Cherry LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two (2) sewer easements located in the 100 block of East 4th Street, Tax Map Nos. 135MA-B-002 and 135M-D-019, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)

PLANNING

b. 2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant) (Deferred from 08-10-2021) 2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6102 Hixson Pike, 6106 Hixson Pike, 6108 Hixson Pike, and 6110 Hixson Pike, and for a portion of Tax Map Nos. 101-025 and 101-027, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, and for a portion of Tax Map Nos. 101-025 and 101-027, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)
2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

c. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 08-10-2021)
2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)

VII. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Amendment to Donation Agreement and Supplemental Donation Agreement with Nippon Paint Automotive Americas, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for one-year extensions of the project completion date to December 31, 2025, project end date to December 31, 2027, cure period for failure to comply with the completion requirement to June 30, 2026, cure period for failure to comply with the capital investment requirement to June 30, 2026, and the road construction completion date to June 30, 2023. (District 8)
                                    
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Ground Lease Agreement with Chattanooga FC Foundation, in substantially the form attached, for approximately a thirteen (13) acre portion of 1151 E. 23rd Street, identified as a portion of Tax Parcel No. 156A-D-001, for the construction and operation of a multifunctional space for recreation and community activities, specifically for recreational, league, and tournament play for soccer and other sports, for a lease term of forty (40) years. (District 8)

LEGAL

c. A resolution authorizing payment to Hamilton County for the City’s insurance premium term period December 20, 2020, through December 20, 2021, for the City’s portion of premium, in the amount of $29,427.46 and for the total pro-rated portion of the updated onsite valuation cost of Huber & Lamb on jointly owned properties, in the amount of $833.00, for a total amount of $30,260.46.

PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works

d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 5 (Final) for Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company relative to Contract No. W-16-013-101, Citico Pump Reliability Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for the decreased amount of $34,298.46, for a revised contract amount of $1,836,000.93. (District 8) (Consent Decree)

e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development, in conjunction with the City Treasury Department, to renew an agreement, in substantially the form attached, with OpenGov.Inc. (formerly Viewpoint Government Solutions) for operating software for the Land Development Office for the second year of a three (3) year term, with an option to renew for an additional one (1) year term, for a total of three (3) years, in the amount of $152,320.80.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below:)

? Lawsuit Settlement Announced by City Attorney
                             
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment.
 
TUESDAY, AUGUST 31, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Public Input Session on FY22 Budget
(Personal Appearance through 8:00 p.m.)
Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works

a. MR-2021-0105 4th and Cherry LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two (2) sewer easements located in the 100 block of East 4th Street, Tax Map Nos. 135MA-B-002 and 135M-D-019, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)

PLANNING

b. 2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant) (Deferred from 08-10-2021)
2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6102 Hixson Pike, 6106 Hixson Pike, 6108 Hixson Pike, and 6110 Hixson Pike, and for a portion of Tax Map Nos. 101-025 and 101-027, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, and for a portion of Tax Map Nos. 101-025 and 101-027, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)
2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

c. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 08-10-2021)
2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)

7. Resolutions:

FINANCE

a. A resolution authorizing the Interim Assistant City Treasurer to renew blanket Purchase Order No. 558855 with Fidelity Information Services, LLC (FIS) to provide merchant card services for the City of Chattanooga for one (1) year beginning September 1, 2021, for a one (1) year extension, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.

PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works

b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment for all purchase orders for Vender No. 171037, Santek Waste Services, Inc. to Capital Waste Services relative to Resolution No. 30770, landfill disposal of biosolid waste.
                                  
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Termination of Grant Agreement with The Recycling Partnership, Inc. upon written notice dated July 11, 2021, with reference to Resolution No. 29840 dated March 12, 2019, and as amended with reference to Resolution No. 30057 dated August 27, 2019, to make final payment, in the amount of $90,000.00.

POLICE

d. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department, along with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Fiscal Year 2021 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) from the Department of Justice, for a grant period beginning October 1, 2021, and ending September 30, 2025, for purchase of training equipment, to award a shared grant to the Chattanooga Police Department, in the amount of $106,488.00, and to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in the amount of $45,637.00, for a total amount not to exceed $152,125.00.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.


August 21, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 21, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

August 20, 2021

Catoosa County Passes Balanced Budget


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARREAGA-HERNANDEZ, EDY LORENZO 2401 KERRY AVE CHATT, Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentations. Black Philanthropy ... (click for more)

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners has adopted a balanced budget for the 2022 fiscal year (FY) that includes a 9.08 percent reduction of the property tax rate, officials said. The FY 2022 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARREAGA-HERNANDEZ, EDY LORENZO 2401 KERRY AVE CHATT, Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BUCHANAN, MARKEASHA SHANA 1417 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042421 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT --- ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentations. Black Philanthropy Month Proclamation By Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod Black Business Month Proclamation By Councilman Anthony Byrd IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Hurray for The Saturday Funnies! As you enjoy each week’s edition, please remember we depend on our readers to help provide the laughter. If you get any funny stuff in your daily emails, please share them with us and hope laughter never dies! Here is this week’s bouquet … * * * A mechanic was removing a cylinder head from the engine of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when ... (click for more)

Sports

Bronson Optimistic That Veteran-Laden Mocs Mens Basketball Can Thrive This Season

UTC men’s basketball assistant coach Tanner Bronson believes an experienced and talented team has a chance to thrive this year. Filling in for head coach Lamont Paris at the Friday Civitan Club meeting, Bronson told the club that this year’s team is veteran-laden and ready to start the season. “Our first few years we were very young, but this year our average age is 22 and ... (click for more)

Mocs'Wide Receivers Look To Turn Potential Into Performance

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fifth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving outside to the boundary while keeping an eye in the slot. Starters Returning (3): Reginald Henderson, Andrew Manning, Ka’Nore McKinnon Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (3): Jamoi ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors