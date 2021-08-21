Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).



III. Special Presentations.

Black Philanthropy Month Proclamation

By Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod

Black Business Month Proclamation

By Councilman Anthony Byrd



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS



Public Works



a.

MR-2021-0105 4th and Cherry LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two (2) sewer easements located in the 100 block of East 4th Street, Tax Map Nos. 135MA-B-002 and 135M-D-019, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)PLANNINGb. 2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant) (Deferred from 08-10-2021) 2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6102 Hixson Pike, 6106 Hixson Pike, 6108 Hixson Pike, and 6110 Hixson Pike, and for a portion of Tax Map Nos. 101-025 and 101-027, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, and for a portion of Tax Map Nos. 101-025 and 101-027, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)c. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 08-10-2021)2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Amendment to Donation Agreement and Supplemental Donation Agreement with Nippon Paint Automotive Americas, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for one-year extensions of the project completion date to December 31, 2025, project end date to December 31, 2027, cure period for failure to comply with the completion requirement to June 30, 2026, cure period for failure to comply with the capital investment requirement to June 30, 2026, and the road construction completion date to June 30, 2023. (District 8)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Ground Lease Agreement with Chattanooga FC Foundation, in substantially the form attached, for approximately a thirteen (13) acre portion of 1151 E. 23rd Street, identified as a portion of Tax Parcel No. 156A-D-001, for the construction and operation of a multifunctional space for recreation and community activities, specifically for recreational, league, and tournament play for soccer and other sports, for a lease term of forty (40) years. (District 8)LEGALc. A resolution authorizing payment to Hamilton County for the City’s insurance premium term period December 20, 2020, through December 20, 2021, for the City’s portion of premium, in the amount of $29,427.46 and for the total pro-rated portion of the updated onsite valuation cost of Huber & Lamb on jointly owned properties, in the amount of $833.00, for a total amount of $30,260.46.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 5 (Final) for Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company relative to Contract No. W-16-013-101, Citico Pump Reliability Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for the decreased amount of $34,298.46, for a revised contract amount of $1,836,000.93. (District 8) (Consent Decree)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development, in conjunction with the City Treasury Department, to renew an agreement, in substantially the form attached, with OpenGov.Inc. (formerly Viewpoint Government Solutions) for operating software for the Land Development Office for the second year of a three (3) year term, with an option to renew for an additional one (1) year term, for a total of three (3) years, in the amount of $152,320.80.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below:)? A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment for all purchase orders for Vender No. 171037, Santek Waste Services, Inc. to Capital Waste Services relative to Resolution No. 30770, landfill disposal of biosolid waste.c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Termination of Grant Agreement with The Recycling Partnership, Inc. upon written notice dated July 11, 2021, with reference to Resolution No. 29840 dated March 12, 2019, and as amended with reference to Resolution No. 30057 dated August 27, 2019, to make final payment, in the amount of $90,000.00.POLICEd. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department, along with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Fiscal Year 2021 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) from the Department of Justice, for a grant period beginning October 1, 2021, and ending September 30, 2025, for purchase of training equipment, to award a shared grant to the Chattanooga Police Department, in the amount of $106,488.00, and to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in the amount of $45,637.00, for a total amount not to exceed $152,125.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.