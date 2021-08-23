 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Longtime McCallie Faculty Member Who Had Retired To Waverly Loses Almost All In Flood

Monday, August 23, 2021
Steve Bartlett
Steve Bartlett

A longtime McCallie School faculty member who had retired in 2011 to Waverly, Tn., lost his house, car and beloved book and magazine collection in Saturday's devastating flood.

Steve Bartlett had to go up to the attic in order to save his own life.

Mr. Bartlett was at McCallie for four decades as a history teacher and athletic trainer.

He had an especial love for Civil War history.

A GoFundMe drive is underway in his behalf, trying to raise $10,000.

Jeff Kurtzman, who is heading up the drive, said, "If you worked at McCallie or went to school here before 2011, you knew Steve Bartlett. He walked all over campus and talked with everyone--at length!

"Unfortunately, as you may have heard, this weekend's flash flood in Waverly, Tennessee claimed Steve's house, car and virtually all of his possessions. Steve escaped the floodwaters in his attic, but six feet of water destroyed most everything else.

"The house itself is not salvageable, and Steve did not have flood insurance, so he will likely not receive any reimbursement for his house. His car is missing, carried away somewhere by the water. His prized collection of many thousands of books and magazines is also ruined, as are his clothes and belongings. 

"I talked to Steve this morning, and he is in good spirits, all things considered. He has decided to follow Rahm Emanuel's advice: 'You never let a serious crisis go to waste. It's an opportunity to do things you thought you could not do before.'

"Steve has decided not to rebuild and to leave all of that behind and start over in St. Louis to be closer to family. He has salvaged a few photos and mementos and six books, which amounts to about .1% of his collection. It's true they are just things, but those of you who know Steve know how important his books and magazines were to him.

"When he was here, Steve was always incredibly generous with his time, and no one was more dedicated to McCallie School or more friendly to everyone on campus. In honor of all the many gifts he gave us during his 40 years at McCallie, a GoFundMe has been started for friends, colleagues and former students to help Steve begin his new life as soon as possible. If you knew Steve, I hope you'll consider contributing: https://gofund.me/ddf1abd3


August 24, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 23, 2021

Sammie Arnold Tapped For Top Role In The Tennessee House Of Representatives

August 23, 2021

Georgia Has 16,915 More COVID Cases, 71 Additional Deaths


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, HARRY WARREN 3623 A HELEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) on Monday, announced Sammie Arnold as his new chief of staff in the Tennessee House of Representatives. “I am excited to announce Sammie ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 71 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,243. There are 16,915 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, HARRY WARREN 3623 A HELEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge AGGRAVATED ASSAULT --- BEISE, BRIAN RUSSELL 21 S CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BURKE, OLIVER RYAN 8222 HIXSON ... (click for more)

Sammie Arnold Tapped For Top Role In The Tennessee House Of Representatives

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) on Monday, announced Sammie Arnold as his new chief of staff in the Tennessee House of Representatives. “I am excited to announce Sammie Arnold as my new Chief of Staff,” said Speaker Sexton. “I’ve known Sammie and his family for several years and have worked with him extensively throughout his time as a staffer with former ... (click for more)

Opinion

In Appreciation Of Rev. Paul McDaniel

Anyone who has had anything to do with politics or faith works in Chattanooga over the last 50 years knew personally or knew of the Reverend Paul McDaniel. I am no exception. He and I became friends over time and always embraced in genuine affection when we would cross paths. While I have no idea how he voted in each general election, he may have never voted for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Minding Your Manners

I was humored last week when I learned 5,400 doctors had written Tennessee Governor Bill Lee urging a facemask mandate. I’m betting such poppycock had about as much effect as the hundreds of opt-out notes now flooding our schools. After receiving my third vaccine dose at not yet the height of this abominable Delta variant surge, I want people to be more “COVID conscious” than ever ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Football Preview: Nothing Secondary About Mocs' Secondary

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fifth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving outside to the boundary while keeping an eye in the slot. Starters Returning (5): Brandon Dowdell, Rashun Freeman, Jordan Jones, Jerrell Lawson, CaMiron Smith Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with ... (click for more)

"We Lost This Fight" - Hawks Talon GC Ends Season at the Bottom

To call the Atlanta Hawks Talon gaming club’s 2021 season a “struggle” is putting it lightly. For a team with one of the best rookies in the league, an established MVP candidate, and a double-double threat inside, coach Wesley Acuff ends this season searching for clues that can explain why his team floundered for most of the year. “I’m still going to be giving that more thought ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors