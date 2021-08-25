Cleveland City Schools To Be Closed Thursday And Friday Due To Staffing Shortages

Due to the inability to adequately staff some of our classrooms, cafeterias, and other vital positions, Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Officials said, "CCS will be using two inclement weather days and there will be no remote learning opportunities while students and staff are at home.

School cafeterias will also not be providing any food services those two days. Due to changes at the state level, remote and hybrid learning is NOT an option for school districts this year. This is not a local decision made by our district administration or our school board. If all inclement weather days are utilized this academic year, other missed days may need to be made up. We will have six remaining inclement weather days after these two days are used.

"Events related to band, athletics, and other events will continue unless notification is made by the sponsor, teacher, or coach. This is our normal protocol for inclement weather days.

"When we return to school on Monday, Aug. 30, all students and staff are requested to wear masks. Also, please consider making an appointment with your family physician or other medical provider regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. The two days we are closed might be the right time for you and your family to make this important decision. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

If you or someone you know may be interested in a substitute position, please apply online at clv.city/careers. If you or someone you know may be interested in a janitorial position, please apply online at https://careers.compassgroupcareers.com/main/jobs/742210?lang=en-us.

Dashboard Update

Cleveland City Schools remains committed to providing transparent information regarding the effect of COVID-19 on the school district. Beginning Wednesday, the system will provide updates on Monday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. at clv.city/casecount. This dashboard will include school name, active staff/students case count, tier status, and tier status effective date. This site may be checked by community members for each positive case which may arise in the district.