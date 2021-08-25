Adult And 4 Children Escape House Fire Wednesday Afternoon

 Wednesday, August 25, 2021 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

One adult and four children are safe following a bathroom fire at a residence on Miller Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:39 p.m., Chattanooga firefighters were called to a home in the 5500 block and spotted smoke on arrival. The resident stated that they heard a pop, spotted flames in the bathroom, called 911 and quickly evacuated the structure with the children.

Crews went in and located the small fire and got it out quickly.

They then thoroughly checked for extension.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

While firefighters were working to establish a water supply to fight the fire, a driver ran over a fire hose in the street near the scene. The hose was not charged at the time, meaning that it was flat and did not have water running through it.

Fire officials said, "Driving over a fire hose at any time is illegal and culprits face a citation and fine. Running over a fire hose endangers lives. If a hose is damaged and crews cannot get water to the scene of an active fire, then it puts firefighters at risk, as well as civilians in cases of entrapment. Please do not do this." 

The American Red Cross will be assisting the impacted residents. Quint 8, Engine 15, Squad 13, Squad 7, Ladder 13, Ladder 5, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Green Shift), CFD’s Operations Chief, CPD, EPB and HCEMS responded.




