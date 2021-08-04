 Wednesday, August 4, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


County Commission Unable To Agree On Appointee To District 9 School Board; Walker, Kuehn Are Finalists

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

The County Commission on Wednesday could not reach agreement on a new School Board member for District 9.

The commission ended in a 4-3 vote with Commissioners Chip Baker and Randy Fairbanks absent. 

James Brent Walker, an official of the State Lottery and was the co-founder of the Ooltewah/Harrison Education Association, was backed by Sabrena Smedley, Greg Martin, Steve Highlander and Tim Boyd.

Gary Kuehn, who served as a county school principal and was involved in the development of the Future Ready Institutes, received support from Warren Mackey, Katherlyn Geter and David Sharpe.

There were nine candidates. 

The vacancy arose after Chester Bankston left the County Commission and District 9 School Board member Highlander was named to his place.


August 4, 2021

Blackburn Says Infrastructure Bill Will Add To Rising National Debt

August 4, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 3, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death With 20 In Intensive Care; County Has 156 New Cases; State Has 2,677 More Cases


Senators Marsha Blackburn is among senators who released a statement regarding the "insufficient pay-fors in the 2,700 page, $1.2 trillion 'infrastructure' bill." The statement says, “We ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, LINDSEY GRACE 1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 156 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 47,711. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 516 in the county. It is ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Blackburn Says Infrastructure Bill Will Add To Rising National Debt

Senators Marsha Blackburn is among senators who released a statement regarding the "insufficient pay-fors in the 2,700 page, $1.2 trillion 'infrastructure' bill." The statement says, “We can’t spend money we don’t have. Period. Just look at what is happening with inflation. We were promised this infrastructure bill was fully paid for, and now we see that it’s not. This was ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, LINDSEY GRACE 1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000) --- BIAGIOTTI, JOI SOONE 45 SKYLINE DR ELLIJAY, 30540 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Opinion

Meacham Hit On What Has Harmed America The Most

I was recently involuntarily sent a copy of the December 2019 House Intelligence Committee’s report on its investigation into Donald Trump and the Ukraine which I immediately prepared to put in the trash as being outdated in 2021. However, I noticed the six-page foreword had been written by McCallie School and Sewanee graduate Jon Meacham who also happens to be a Pulitzer Prize ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘The Worst Ever’ In Louisiana

Not since the COVID pandemic first began 18 months ago have conditions been as grave as they are right now in Louisiana. Today a sweeping masking mandate will begin statewide for “everybody,” vaccinated or not, after the state’s hospitals on Tuesday set an all-time record for inpatients with 2,112, breaking the previous mark of 2,069 set in January. On Monday there were 11,109 confirmed ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Dodgeball, Kickball Part Of Vol Football Team Building

The football conversation on Tuesday at Tennessee’s Neyland-Thompson Sports Center was almost exclusively about football. The fare was typical for a media-day setting and timely, considering preseason practice begins on Wednesday and the season opens Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. There wasn’t a second spent on recounting any games of dodge ball or kick ball that took ... (click for more)

Lookouts Snap Losing Streak With Timely Hitting

The Chattanooga Lookouts didn’t exactly knock down the walls at AT&T Field with their bats Tuesday night, but they did manage to get enough clutch hits to snap a two-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 5-1 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The Lookouts improve to 17-17 at home and 40-36 overall while Rocket City falls to 37-39 overall. More importantly, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors