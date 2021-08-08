Unexpected Problem Came Up At Site Of LaQuinta Hotel On Cowart Street

Developers who originally planned to start construction on a new 123-room LaQuinta Hotel at Cowart at 13th Streets in October 2019 ran into an unexpected major problem at the site of a planned parking garage.

It was to have been south of the hotel with commercial space on the ground floor.

Developers said deep foundations were needed due to the weight of the multi-story structure and the poor bearing capacity of the soils.

Drilling began on the deep foundations and was about 90 percent completed when drillers began to notice a strong petroleum odor.

A gas detection meter indicated that "vapor levels were within explosive range" so drilling was halted.

The ultimate decision, after consultation with many experts, was to abandon the parking garage and have a surface parking lot.

Prior to this, the project met all requirements of the Form Based Code.

The change is sending developers in front of the Form Based Code Board on Thursday.

The requests include dropping required parking spaces from 74 spaces to 67 and getting relief from perimeter planning on the western side of the property. Another request is relief from internal/end landscape island on one side of ADA spaces adjacent to the building.

Developers said the required variances are in areas away from public view and/or screened by the building. The project will compete the full streetscape that is required, including a four-foot right of way dedication.

Developers will also repave Cowart Street between Market and 13th.

The hotel will have 59,266 square feet of space.

It will be across from Kenny's Restaurant and the Resource Development Center.