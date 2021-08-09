General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom Announces Re-Election Campaign

Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom announced that she will seek re-election for the Aug. 4, 2022 election.

“My commitment to the citizens of Hamilton Count is to foster a system of justice for all who seek a remedy in our General Sessions Courts,” said Judge Statom, who serves in Division IV of Hamilton County General Sessions Court. “It is truly an honor to serve the citizens of Hamilton County.”

She was appointed by Governor Bill Haslam in 2012 to complete the term of Judge Ron Durby and was elected to serve a full term in 2014 with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

Her campaign said, "Judge Statom has dedicated her entire legal career to the citizens of the State of Tennessee and Hamilton County. She had a distinguished legal career as a Hamilton County Assistant District Attorney for 14 years following a decade of service as an Assistant District Attorney in the Nashville Davidson County District Attorney’s Office."

In addition to both a criminal, civil and mental health hospital docket in General Sessions Court, Judge Statom presides over the Hamilton County General Sessions Mental Health Court. Mental Health Court "assists justice-involved mental health consumers transform their lives, enhances public safety and provides good stewardship of taxpayers’ dollars," it was stated. Individuals are screened and placed in a structured program under the supervision of the court and its team if determined appropriate for the program.

She said, “As the incidences of mental illness, substance abuse and addiction rise, the value of this specialized court program increases. Incarcerating the mentally ill, who cycle in and out of our criminal justice system on lower-level crimes, is not justice. The goal is to get these individuals appropriate care to become contributing members of our community, which benefits all citizens of Hamilton County.”

Judge Statom said, “Our courts play a critical role in the safety of our citizens as well as the protection of their property and well-being of our community. Equal protection of the law and our Constitution must be applied to each case and party involved."

Judge Statom is a graduate of Red Bank High School, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis) and subsequently earned an LL.M. in Litigation from Emory University School of Law. Judge Statom is vice-president and president-elect of the Tennessee General Sessions Judges Conference (TGSJC) for 2021-2022. Since 2013, she has served on the Impaired Driving Advisory Council for the State of Tennessee. She served on the Board of the Mary Ellen Locher Scholarship Foundation and is a member of the Harrison Ruritan Club, Chattanooga Women's Leadership Institute, Chattanooga Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association, National Association of Women Judges, National Association of Drug Court Professionals, American Judges Association and Southeast Tennessee Law Association for Women.

She is married to Harry Spillman and has two adult children, Zack and Rose, and one grandchild, Kaleah. Lila and her family attend Clear Creek Church of Christ.

Will Clegg, MBA and partner at HHM, will serve as the treasurer for Friends of Judge Lila Statom in the non-partisan race to be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022.