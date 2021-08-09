 Monday, August 9, 2021 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom Announces Re-Election Campaign

Monday, August 9, 2021
Judge Lila Statom
Judge Lila Statom

Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom announced that she will seek re-election for the Aug. 4, 2022 election.

“My commitment to the citizens of Hamilton Count is to foster a system of justice for all who seek a remedy in our General Sessions Courts,” said Judge Statom, who serves in Division IV of Hamilton County General Sessions Court. “It is truly an honor to serve the citizens of Hamilton County.”

She was appointed by Governor Bill Haslam in 2012 to complete the term of Judge Ron Durby and was elected to serve a full term in 2014 with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

Her campaign said, "Judge Statom has dedicated her entire legal career to the citizens of the State of Tennessee and Hamilton County. She had a distinguished legal career as a Hamilton County Assistant District Attorney for 14 years following a decade of service as an Assistant District Attorney in the Nashville Davidson County District Attorney’s Office."

In addition to both a criminal, civil and mental health hospital docket in General Sessions Court, Judge Statom presides over the Hamilton County General Sessions Mental Health Court.  Mental Health Court "assists justice-involved mental health consumers transform their lives, enhances public safety and provides good stewardship of taxpayers’ dollars," it was stated. Individuals are screened and placed in a structured program under the supervision of the court and its team if determined appropriate for the program.

She said, “As the incidences of mental illness, substance abuse and addiction rise, the value of this specialized court program increases. Incarcerating the mentally ill, who cycle in and out of our criminal justice system on lower-level crimes, is not justice. The goal is to get these individuals appropriate care to become contributing members of our community, which benefits all citizens of Hamilton County.”

Judge Statom said, “Our courts play a critical role in the safety of our citizens as well as the protection of their property and well-being of our community.  Equal protection of the law and our Constitution must be applied to each case and party involved."

Judge Statom is a graduate of Red Bank High School, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis) and subsequently earned an LL.M. in Litigation from Emory University School of Law.  Judge Statom is vice-president and president-elect of the Tennessee General Sessions Judges Conference (TGSJC) for 2021-2022.  Since 2013, she has served on the Impaired Driving Advisory Council for the State of Tennessee. She served on the Board of the Mary Ellen Locher Scholarship Foundation and is a member of the Harrison Ruritan Club, Chattanooga Women's Leadership Institute, Chattanooga Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association, National Association of Women Judges, National Association of Drug Court Professionals, American Judges Association and Southeast Tennessee Law Association for Women.

She is married to Harry Spillman and has two adult children, Zack and Rose, and one grandchild, Kaleah.  Lila and her family attend Clear Creek Church of Christ.

Will Clegg, MBA and partner at HHM, will serve as the treasurer for Friends of Judge Lila Statom in the non-partisan race to be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

 


Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Ex-Boyfriend Is The One Who Superglued Her Door Locks; Lexus Thief Ditched It In A Hurry

A woman on Poplar Street showed police where someone had superglued the locks to her front door and broke a side window of her apartment. She believes her ex-boyfriend caused the vandalism. However, there was no evidence to support her beliefs. * * * A woman on Wilson Street said during the night someone broke into her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and stole several items. She said ... (click for more)

District 9 County Commission Race Shaping Up By 2 Contenders Who Were Passed Over And Compromise Candidate Who Got Appointment

A District 9 County Commission race is shaping up next year involving two finalist candidates for the recent open seat and the compromise candidate who got it. Jeff Eversole and Dean Moorhouse were among the finalists when the commission went to replace Chester Bankston, who moved to Florida. But neither could manage to get a majority on the then eight-member commission. The ... (click for more)

DA Dust Up

The liberal ink flows like a perennial river on DA Neal Pinkston. The Times Free Press continues to reprint and reprint and reprint the same facts straying from journalism to seeking a political outcome or ruination of the person they are writing about. One story, maybe two at best, with the same facts would pass as journalism, but the never-ending reprints with the same ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Here's To The Angels

In the last three weeks, as the Delta variant of the complex COVID puzzle strengthens its grip, I have read reams of stories about today’s bully, this highly contagious disease that has descended upon us when we are worn out after 18 months of pandemic war. Oddly, I’ve read from experts, pseudo-experts of Facebook and Twitter who I am convinced have no validity, and a healthy mix ... (click for more)

Hammered Again: Lookouts Embarrassed In 26-3 Loss

It was the same song, just a different verse for the Chattanooga Lookouts. Never, ever say that things can’t get worse when things aren’t going well because they can. Members of the Cincinnati's AA farm team will vouch for that. The Rocket City Trash Pandas took a 3-2 lead in the series with a 14-2 win on Saturday when nobody was sure that it could be any worse. Less than ... (click for more)

Mocs' Soccer Falls, 2-0, In Test Match To Vanderbilt

With just four days of training under their collective belts, the Chattanooga women’s soccer team took on 18 th -ranked Vanderbilt Sunday night at the Vanderbilt Soccer/Lacrosse Complex. The Commodores came away with a 2-0 victory in the exhibition match. “Vanderbilt’s a top team,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “I think they were Top 10 last year so you’re going to ... (click for more)


