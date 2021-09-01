Police Blotter: 3 Women Steal Clothes At Laundromat; Man Found Asleep In Car In Stranger's Yard With Car In Drive

A woman told police that when she stepped out of the Fabric Care Coin Laundry, 2227 E. 23rd St., to get change, three women stole her clothing from the machine. She said the women had been inside prior to her leaving for change. When the woman left, the trio are seen on camera going to the machines where she had loaded her clothes and pulling them out. The women then left with a clothing buggy and clothes. The owner of the laundromat confronted the women about the buggy, but did not know the clothing was not theirs. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the women.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Super 8, 7024 McCutcheon Road. Police spoke with four people. One said they booked a room at the Super 8 and that their room was a mess and they had talked to the clerk about it. They told the clerk they wanted a refund for their rooms due to them being a mess. The clerk refunded their rooms and told them it would take four to five business days for the refund to go through, due to it being a credit card. The person talking to police said they wanted to talk to a manger. and they did. None of the people wanted to present police with any form of identification. The clerk said that he had problems with these people since they first arrived. He said they only had rooms upstairs and that they complained that there was no elevator. They then came down and talked to him about the condition of their room and wanted to check out. The clerk said he checked them out and informed them of the time it takes to refund their rooms, and they started to get mad and refused to leave the property. That is when the clerk called police. The people then left the scene.

* * *

A couple was reported asleep on the sidewalk at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, and management wanted them trespassed from the property. When police spoke with the couple, that man was very argumentative, but agreed to leave. Police informed both of them they had been trespassed from the property.



* * *

A woman called police from the Dollar General, 6518 Shallowford Road, and said she had placed her phone down and when she returned, it was gone. Police viewed a video of the incident which showed a man in a white shirt carrying the woman's phone. The man then set the merchandise he was carrying down and left the store. The woman said she did not have the serial number for the phone, but would call and add it to the report. Police were unable to identify the man who took the phone.

* * *

A man on Brainerd Road told police that a woman he gave a ride to stole his debit card at an unknown location in Chattanooga and used it at various places throughout the city. He said he believed the woman took his debit card when he left it unattended with her in his vehicle at a gas station on Broad Street. He said he dropped the woman off near Patton Towers, but said she told him she lived at a large homeless encampment near Workman Road. Police were able to review footage at Citi Trends and Office Depot, both at 5600 Brainerd Road. Both surveillance videos showed the same woman making fraudulent purchases. The woman was a heavy-set, middle-aged female with light red hair and a large tattoo on her thigh, The man identified her as the woman he gave a ride to. Pictures of the woman were taken. Fraudulent transactions were found to be made at Office Depot for $56.96 (5600 Brainerd Road), Citi Trends for $28.38 (5600 Brainerd Road), Dollar General for $304.95 (location unknown), Rias Mart for $81.78 (location unknown) and another Rias Mart for $75.38 (location unknown).

* * *

A man on East 23rd Street told police he lost his wallet approximately eight months ago. He said he believes he left it at a gas station on Amnicola Highway. He said he did not notice any irregular account activity from his bank until the beginning of July. He said an unknown person withdrew $600 on July 7 and $3,500 on July 9 at First Horizon Bank. He said he saw this person had deposited nearly $60,000 in the month of July. Photos of these transactions (shown to police by the man) were given to police. The man requested a police report be made so that video surveillance could be obtained and viewed. The man said he has made a police report with Cleveland Police Department and notified his bank. He said that First Horizon has started their own investigation into the incident. He said the suspect changed the man's residence to one on Oak Street to possibly obtain personal information used to commit these crimes. He told police he has since changed his bank account information.

* * *

Police were called to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3901 Hixson Pike, on report of a man sleeping on the property. Police found the man relaxing in front of a closed business. He was checked and found to be free of active warrants and encouraged to relocate. He left the property without incident.

* * *

The manager at Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, told police that multiple people were soliciting or simply hanging around the property and refusing to leave. Police spoke with two of the people and identified them. Per the wishes of the manager, both of them were banned from the property and informed that if they return, they could face criminal prosecution.

* * *

A woman told police that approximately three months ago she applied for a secret shopper job that she found through Google. She said she found out she got the job and had received a text from a Samuel Hudson saying he was sending her on her first assignment. She had received her assignment along with a check for $2,480 in the mail the next day. The letter gave her instructions to take the $2,480 to her bank and cash it instantly; if unable to cash the check instantly, then deposit it for 24 hours. The instructions then said she needed to take $350 for salary, then purchase a cashier's check for $20 at their bank made out to the American Cancer Society. She was then instructed to shop at Walmart with $50 to purchase an item or items and then would be purchasing three gift cards for $1,000 in the amounts of $400 (2) and $200 (1). She said she went to her bank and was able to cash the check. She then went to two different Walmart stores and got the gift card amounts that were requested, as she believed she was doing this for being a secret shopper. When she was able to get the gift cards, she took a picture of the card numbers with pins and sent them to the phone number provided. She said she thought it was suspicious after she sent them to him. She attempted to contact Mr. Hudson several times and she did not hear back from him. She said she went to her bank and explained what had happened. When she told them, they took the $2,480 out of her account and notified the fraud division. She said she also called Walmart and they placed all the gift cards on hold, however were only able to get back approximately $600. She said the next day she received a text from Mr. Hudson saying he was going to send her instructions with checks inside. She received a check worth $2,480 the next day and another one for the same amount the following day. The checks appeared to be printed fraudulently, the check numbers were all in a row and the signature was digitalized, not signed correctly. She said she only gave Mr. Hudson her birthday, charity of choice to donate to, occupation and address.

* * *

The manager at CarMax, 2211 Overnite Dr., told police they had a stolen car that they bought at an auction in Columbus Fair Auction Indiana. He said he put the vehicle into their system and it showed stolen. Police verified that the vehicle was in fact stolen and the owner was notified, but did not answer. They were left a voicemail and after negative contact with them, a tow truck was called to recover the vehicle. Mosteller's #3 arrived on scene and towed the vehicle to their lot. The vehicle was then removed from NCIC.

* * *

A man told police that while he was traveling around the 185 mile-marker of I-24 EB, he felt a vehicle strike the rear end of his trailer. He said he saw a white vehicle with damage on the front end and door (possibly a white Toyota Avalon) drive past him at a high rate of speed to flee the scene, and continued traveling north on I-75. He said there was no damage on his vehicle at all, due to the other vehicle making contact with a rear tire and not his actual frame.

* * *

While patrolling the area, police observed a suspicious vehicle parked at 2709 Citico Ave. at the W building. Before making contact with the vehicle, it pulled out of a parking spot at a high rate of speed and fled the complex. The vehicle was a white Nissan Altima displaying a TN tag. The vehicle appeared to be occupied by two men.

* * *

A caller contacted security at an apartment complex on Cherokee Boulevard, who then called police about an intoxicated man having trouble finding his apartment. Police found the man and assisted him to his apartment. The man apologized and said that he would stay in for the night.



* * *

A woman on North Lovell Avenue told police that last evening someone had gone through her vehicle, emptying out all the storage areas. She said nothing was taken, but she just wanted to report the incident.

* * *

A caller told police he had video of a white Jeep Cherokee running over the Browns Ferry and Adkins Road sign. The caller emailed police the video. Police observed the white Jeep run over the sign and take off. Damage total is unknown. Public works will be made aware of the damaged sign.

* * *

A man on Wilder Street told police that his son was driving his 2011 Gold Toyota Camry (TN tag) and may be intoxicated. He said he just wanted police aware and did not want the vehicle reported stolen. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

* * *

A man reported suspicious activity on North Holtzclaw Avenue. The man, who works security in the neighboring businesses, observed a large truck across the street with spotlights on. Police approached the vehicle and confirmed it to be an EPB truck and a worker waiting for his crew to arrive to do work in the area.

* * *

A wife on Holiday Hills Circle told police she believes that a woman, based on pictures and video footage (not seen by police due to over the phone interaction), has her husband's vehicle. The wife said that because she and her husband are still legally married, she retains the right to declare his vehicle as "stolen" by the woman, due to it being "her property" as well. It appears that on July 28 the husband was arrested and transported on unrelated charges. His vehicle was left at the Holiday Hills Circle address (his) possibly being related to that case on sustained damages. The wife said that later on that day, the woman returned to that address, went through the vehicle and, due to the fact she had an extra key, was able to take possession of the white, four-door Chevy Crown Victoria (GA tag). The wife told police that the vehicle could possibly be found at an address on Montview Drive at the woman's residence. The wife has not had possession of his vehicle, nor does she even have a key or ever had a key, based on her conversation with police. She also said there is a TPO between her and the woman, therefore she did not want to go to the address to recover the vehicle herself. Police agreed that she should wait pending on the outcome of this investigation pertaining to this vehicle. Based on the fact that the vehicle was in and has always been in the husband's possession it is unknown if the vehicle was lent to the woman. Police have not been able to make contact with the husband, due to the fact that he is in Silverdale pending unrelated charges. Police will reach out to auto crimes and verify if the vehicle can be documented as "stolen" and if the vehicle must be verified if the husband "lent" the vehicle to the woman. At this time the vehicle will not be considered stolen or placed into NCIC. Police will follow up with a continuation based on Auto Crimes outcome.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported at an address on Igou Gap Road. Police found a vehicle in a yard with the driver of the car asleep and the vehicle in drive. Police woke up the driver and asked him to step out of the car. He handed over his driver's license. Police did not notice any signs of intoxication. Also, police did not notice any damage to the vehicle that may have been due to a crash. After police determined the man was not involved in any criminal activity, he was allowed to leave the area.