Thrasher Elementary Among 6 Tennessee Schools Named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Signal Mountain's Thrasher Elementary School, and five other Tennessee schools, are among 325 schools the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized Tuesday  as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. 

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. 

Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Return to School Road Trip, while visiting an awardee school, Walter R.
Sundling Jr. High School, in Palatine, Illinois.

The Tennessee schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:
Signal Mountain – Thrasher Elementary School, Hamilton County School District.
Franklin – Clovercroft Elementary School, Williamson County School District.
Franklin – Liberty Elementary School, Franklin Special School District.
Johnson City – Towne Acres Elementary School, Johnson City School District.
Maryville – Sam Houston Elementary School, Maryville City School District.
Nashville – Meigs Middle Magnet School, Metropolitan Nashville Public School District.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

Officials said, "The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools."

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
• Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
• Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

September 21, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Told To Leave Mapco For Not Wearing A Shirt; 3 In Silver Sedan Throw Cans At Another Car

September 21, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 21, 2021

Senior Citizen Residents Evacuated From Silver Tree Apartments Due To Smoke


A clerk at Mapco, 2727 Rossville Blvd., called police about a disorder. Police spoke to a black male who was at the gas station trying to purchase cigarellos. The clerk told the man that he needed ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Senior citizen residents from Silver Tree apartments called 9-1-1 reporting the smell of heavy smoke in their residence Tuesday morning. At 7:15 a.m., Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department ... (click for more)



Opinion

Why I Am Leaving My Nursing Job

CHI Memorial, Dignity Health, and All Administrators in Chattanooga, TN and throughout our companies, the following letter is my heart felt forced termination for not complying to allow, against my own will, the injection of an illegally mandated vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization. First, I would like to express I have enjoyed working in my unit for the last three years. ... (click for more)

National Hunting And Fishing Day: Celebrating Tennessee’s Sportsmen and Women

An editorial by Senator Mike Bell and Representative Bob Freeman, co-chairs of the Tennessee Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus: Saturday, September 25 marks our nation’s 49th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day. Signed as an official Presidential Proclamation by President Richard Nixon in 1972, NHFD is a great opportunity to come together and recognize the historical and ongoing ... (click for more)

Sports

Mat Mocs Announce 2021-2022 Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the 2021-22 schedule on Monday afternoon. The season features multiple contests inside Maclellan Gym and the return of the Southern Scuffle. “I am really looking forward to our schedule this season. We are back to a full season and I know our guys are ready to compete,” said Ruschell. “There are a lot of highlights ... (click for more)

CFC Draws With San Diego As Game Ends (And Restarts) With Controversy

The whistle blew three times. The supporters were outraged, the players were frustrated, coaches were furious, and what appeared to be a Chattanooga FC 1-0 victory was now a 1-1 draw with San Diego. Officials had clearly indicated the game was over—the only issue being that they declared an end while there were four minutes of stoppage time left to be played. And so ... (click for more)


