Citizen Tips Off Cleveland Officers On Car Theft At Dealership Of Former Sheriff Watson

A citizen passing by the auto dealership of former Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson has helped nab an alleged burglar.

The former sheriff said on Thursday around 4 a.m., a citizen who was passing by Watson’s Automotive at 223 3rd Street SW in Cleveland observed a man trying to steal a Nissan Rogue on the lot and then called 911.

The Cleveland Police Department responded and arrested Jeremy Hill of Texas.

Former Sheriff Watson said, “I want to thank the citizen for calling this in and the hard-working officers at the Cleveland Police Department for catching this criminal.”