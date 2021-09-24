Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Ex-Boyfriend Is Tracking Her Car; Man Steals Fruit In His Pockets At Walmart

A woman on E. 8th Street told police that every time she drives her 1998 Honda Accord her ex-boyfriend calls her. She said she was in a bad relationship and came to Chattanooga for help. She wanted police to check her vehicle for any tracking devices. Police checked the vehicle, gave some suggestions in relation to phone tracking apps that might be used in this situation, and made recommendations on how to rectify the problem. She did not want to make any reports in regards to the harassment at this time.

* * *

An abandoned auto was reported at 1915 Sharp St. Police found a red Pontiac with TN tag, which is registered to a KIA belonging to a woman on Sharp Street. Since the vehicle is not legally registered and is illegally parked, police placed an orange sticker on the driver window of the vehicle warning the owner that the vehicle may be towed if it is not removed within 48 hours.

* * *

A man told police that a TN tag that belongs on a 2016 Volvo road tractor had been knocked off by road debris. He said he is not sure of the exact location, but was on I-75 inside Chattanooga. The tag was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man on Perimeter Drive told police that someone broke into his vehicle while at Planet Fitness gym. He said the passenger window was busted out and his wallet was taken.

* * *

A man on Noah Reid Road said a friend that he had been letting stay with him for the last two weeks was drunk and he wanted her to leave. Police found the woman inside the man's car and she was upset and refused to leave. The man told police he did not want her to get into any sort of trouble, he just wanted her to leave for the night. Police told the woman that she needed to leave and she left on foot.

* * *

Police were on normal patrol and observed two vehicles driving excessively at 300 Broad St., heading north. Police attempted to locate the vehicles and a short time later observed them on the Market Street Bridge. As they turned east onto Cherokee Boulevard, one of the vehicles accelerated so quickly its tires squealed. Police performed a traffic stop on both vehicles. Police made contact with a white male, who was driving a silver Infiniti sedan (TN tag) and another white male driving a black Audi SUV (TN tag). Both men said they were driving too fast and apologized for their actions. Police checked both men and neither had any driving offenses. Police issued a warning for the violations after explaining the public safety concerns of pedestrian traffic downtown.

* * *

A man on Joiner Road told police that while working on a fence in his back yard, he noticed an unknown black male standing behind a tree. When confronted, the man fled to possibly a black Nissan Xterra and drove away. There is no other suspect information available.

* * *

A man on Cypress Street Court called police and said he wanted his son out of his house. He said he had allowed his son to stay with him over the last few nights under the stipulations of finding a job and working, but said his son refused to get up for the lawn care job he found for him. The man also said he did not like that individuals would come to his residence to ask for marijuana and cigarillos. Due to this he wanted his son out of his house. When he told his son to get out, he refused. The man showed police text messages where the son was refusing, and one that said, "If you call the police I will (hurt you)." The man took this as a threat of vandalism. The son was on scene and was told to leave the premise and, under the wishes of his father, was told he was trespassed. The son left the scene.

* * *

A woman on Hughes Avenue told police she believes someone entered and exited her home through a back door. Police observed the back yard, which the door came out to, and did not see any evidence of someone being there recently. There was a seven foot fence with undisturbed spider webs on it.

* * *

A man on Miller Drive told police he discovered that the TN tag had fallen off of his Suzuki motorcycle. He said the bracket which holds it on had broken due to vibration. He said he does not know when it fell off. The tag was reported to NCIC.

* * *

A man on Provence Street told police that a neighbor had come out in the middle of the street and was knocking on his vehicle. He said that this has been a problem in the last few weeks. Police told the neighbor to go back onto her property and not be out in the street causing problems. She went back to her home. Police told him to contact dispatch if she gave him any more problems. He said that he would.

* * *

A woman on Chestnut Street (Chestnut Flats) told police that sometime overnight her Chrysler 200 (TN tag) had been burglarized. She said her rear passenger side door does not lock, and that would be how person(s) gained entry. She said her trunk had also been opened. As of now, she said that she has not found anything to be stolen, but will conduct a better search of the entire vehicle and call back if anything is found to be stolen. Police also spoke with management and they said they would review camera footage of the parking lot and contact police if they find any suspect information.

* * *

An officer observed a white male sitting at the end of the I-24 exit ramp at 2400 4th Ave., a place commonly known for panhandling. The man appeared to be holding a cardboard sign, but when police made contact with him, they found that the thing he was holding was a small piece of blank paper. Police asked why he was sitting here and he said he was contemplating how to get to the Community Kitchen so he could get his check. After identifying him and verifying that he had no warrants, police offered him a ride to the Community Kitchen and he accepted. The officer transported him there with no issues.

* * *

A stolen vehicle was recovered at 2801 Ocoee St. Police located a Ford van and verified the vehicle with the TN tag and VIN number, which had been stolen out of East Ridge. Police called the owner and he came and took possession of the van. Additionally, the van was taken out of NCIC as recovered.

* * *

A stolen vehicle was recovered outside of Chattanooga at 3612 Mountain View Dr. Police found an unoccupied silver Lexus and it came back verified as stolen. The owner of the vehicle was not able to drive it home, so it was towed by Denton's Wrecker. The vehicle was removed from NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman told police she was turning from a side street onto East Main street when an unknown person became impatient waiting on her and hit her vehicle with his bicycle tire. She said he was a white male wearing camo pants and a black backpack. Her vehicle sustained no damage, she just wanted police made aware. Police checked the area and were unable to locate the man.

* * *

The owner of a business on Northpoint Boulevard told police he banks with First Horizon. He said he discovered that someone had made a pre-authorized payment to Walmart (apparently online) for $719.47 using a fake electronic check that was computer generated with his bank account/routing numbers. He said he has an image of the check if needed by investigators.

* * *

A man on Skylark Trail told police that overnight someone entered his unlocked 2005 Toyota Tundra and ransacked the inside. He said there was nothing stolen, as there was nothing of value in his vehicle. He said he wanted this reported for police statistics.

* * *

While working an extra job at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, an officer was notified by an associate that a white male selected fruit and placed it in his pockets. The man then passed all points of sale. Walmart staff attempted to stop him and he fled into the parking lot. Police found the man in the parking lot and gave verbal commands, to which he complied and returned to the store. Police detained him and escorted him to the AP office. The man was identified, was Mirandized and the stolen merchandise was recovered. The total value was $3.23. Walmart did not prosecute, however, they trespassed him from all Walmart properties.