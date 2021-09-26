Police Blotter: Unknown Man Opens Woman's Car Door, Rubs Stomach And Pats Head Of Her Friend; Lyft Driver Worries About Woman Pulled Inside House; Man Swings Ax On East 11th Street

A woman on Chestnut Street said a man opened her car door while she was standing near her car. She confronted him and he immediately stepped away. She continued, while her friend was calling the police. The man who opened the door began rubbing her friend's stomach and patted him on the head. The woman said she just wanted him to leave the area. Police called a taxi for the man.

* * *

An anonymous caller said he was a Lyft driver and had been called to an address on Wayne Avenue by a woman. He said when he arrived he saw the female being pulled inside by a male and was worried for her safety. Upon arrival on scene officers made contact with a woman who said she had called for a Lyft but decided not to use it. Her husband had told the Lyft driver that the ride was no longer needed. She denied being in any danger and there was no sign of injury or disturbance.

* * *

A woman on Winter Lane told police she was down under the bridge at the docks under Cummings Highway and saw a man who had stolen her kayak. She said she had made a report and the county arrested the man for stealing her kayak but they never recovered the kayak. When she saw the man at the dock she tried to confront him to see where her kayak was and he took off in his green truck towards Tennessee Avenue. She has seen him at the residence across from hers, and he is trespassed from the property. She would like a report just in case he shows up and tries to harass her or confront her.

* * *

A man on Shallowford Road told police he was briefly employed at this location and he hasn't received all of his pay. When police arrived, the man and the office manager at Express Employment had come to an agreement and police involvement was no longer required.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman on East 19th Street who said she saw her license plate on her vehicle a few months ago. She's not sure when or where the license plate was lost. She said she needed a police report for the DMV.

* * *

Police responded to a vehicle recovered stolen at 2546 6th Ave. Police found the silver Subaru. The tag that was on the car belonged to a previously recovered stolen vehicle. The owner of the tag could not be contacted at the time of the recovery. The license plate was taken to Chattanooga Property Division and the tag was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A man on Beulah Avenue contacted police to add more items that were taken from his Hamilton County enforced property eviction. He wanted to add an American Flag and a 46 inch Vizio flat screen TV. The police officer handling the report said the man "felt he needed to continue his racist rant by referring to his ex-landlord as an 'ignorant'." He contacted police again and spoke with another officer and added more items to the report, including a king mattress, king sized bed, deep freezer, gun cleaning mat, and two folding chairs.

* * *

A man said that while he was at the light at Hickory Valley Road, a white Nissan Murano cut him off, forcing him to slam on the brakes. The man got out and told the female that he would need a police report and she said no report was needed and drove off. The officer looked at the vehicle with the man and was unable to find any damage. The officer spoke with a traffic investigator over the phone who confirmed that this does not qualify as a crash.

* * *

A woman called police to say that while she was stopped on McCutcheon Road a large blue truck almost struck her vehicle. She said she did not show any signs of aggression toward the occupants inside the vehicle. She was informed by staff at Publix that a man was taking a photo of her license plate. She does not know who the man is or why he took a photo of her license plate. Police placed the woman's address on the watch list.

* * *

A woman called police to say her vehicle had been repossessed on an unknown date at an unknown location by an unknown company due to lack of payment. She said the repossession company sold the vehicle to an unknown person who said his name was the same as her former husband. She said her former husband was in jail at the time the incident occurred and is still in jail. She was contacted by the lien holder, BBB Auto Sales of Smyrna, that said the vehicle was involved in a crash. Police were able to locate a crash report that occurred in February with someone the woman said she does not know as the driver of the vehicle. She believed the vehicle is currently at her former husband's brother's address. Police confirmed the woman is the owner per the vehicle registration, but due to there being a repossession company and lien holder involved, police were unable to determine if the woman was the owner of the vehicle or not. She said she wanted to report the vehicle as stolen. Police did not enter the vehicle as stolen due to being unable to determine if the woman was the victim or not. Police will follow up on a later date.

* * *

Police made a traffic stop on West 37th Street and Pirola Street on a dark bluish/gray Chrysler with a dirty/tinted license plate cover (TN - expired February, 2021). The driver was identified and he had a valid handgun permit (concealed only) and had a S&W SD9 in his right waistband. The driver did not have proof of insurance and was issued a citation accordingly and given a warning on the registration.

* * *

A man on North Hickory Street called police saying that at approximately 6:30 p.m., an unknown black male could be seen walking up his driveway from his security camera. This black male had the key fob to the man's 2011 white Toyota Prius. The suspect unlocked the car, entered the driver's seat and drove out from the car port. The man said that only he and his ex-boyfriend have the key fobs to the vehicle. While on scene talking with the man, the ex-boyfriend called and told the man that he will bring the car back that night. The man said he does not wish to report his vehicle as stolen at this time, because he does not want to have to go back to court. The car will not be entered into NCIC due to the man not wishing to prosecute.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop at 1400 Riverside Dr. when he saw a red Nissan SUV stop in the middle of the roadway in front of him. The officer activated his emergency lights and the vehicle moved safely out of the roadway. The officer spoke with the driver who said her car had stalled out. She was unable to turn it back on. The officer transported her to her residence on East 10th Street per her request.

* * *

A man on Broad Street said his firearm was stolen from his vehicle. He works at Sticky Fingers downtown, went to Suntrust Bank and when he returned to his car, the door was ajar. He said his SCCY pistol was stolen. He doesn't have a serial number for the firearm. Police will enter the firearm into NCIC when the man recovers the serial number. No suspect information is known at this time.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the Mr. Zip at 1905 Gunbarrel Road for a suspicious person. An employee at the business told the officer there had been a man in green scrubs standing outside Mr. Zip just talking to himself. The employee said he had been told to leave before and wanted him banned. The officer spoke with the man who was across the street and asked what he was doing. He said he was just walking around and waiting to get a place to stay. The officer told the man he would not be able to go back onto the Mr. Zip property since he was banned and, if he was caught again, he would be taken to jail for trespassing. The officer ran the man for warrants and none were found.

* * *

A caller reported a suspicious van on May Street. Upon arrival the van was unoccupied and the tag was confirmed as stolen. While on scene a woman walked up saying that the van was hers. She said she bought the van and provided the title and bill of sale. The woman said the TVA tag was already on the van when she bought it from two Hispanic males. The tag was removed from NCIC as stolen and taken to CPD property division under the original complaint number.

* * *

A man on East 3rd Street found a bag and turned it over to police. The bag contained a pill bottle that had a man's name on it from the homeless shelter. Police took the property to the owner's counselor at the homeless shelter on E. 11th Street. She said she saw him this morning and he was upset to have lost his bag. She said she will return it to him at their next appointment.

* * *

A man at TT Wilson at 1255 Central Ave. said he is the owner and he cancelled his account with Cintas several weeks ago for uniform delivery service. He said that about 8 p.m. last night, someone left a message on his business phone saying someone had illegally dumped uniforms with his company name on them in the dumpster at Charlie’s BBQ on Main Street. He said he believes the delivery driver for Cintas must have possibly got rid of them by dumping them there. He said he then went and got them from the dumpster. He said he would like a miscellaneous report for documentation.

* * *

At the Citico gas station at 3410 Campbell St. an officer saw a black male pumping gas into an ATV with no lights or registration on it. After coming back around the block, the ATV had left the area. The officer turned down New York Avenue and found the ATV and a black Volkswagen sedan traveling together. Before the officer was able to get close enough to activate emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, the male on the ATV saw the officer trying to catch up to them and both the ATV and the black sedan began to drive at a high rate of speed on New Jersey Avenue. Both vehicles were last seen in the area of Towerway Drive and Lightfoot Mill Road.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to East 11th Street where a man was carrying an ax. Upon arrival, officers located and identified the man and he was actively swinging the ax at a tree. Officers ordered the man to put down the ax to which he complied. When questioned, he said the ax was made by an Indian and he was trying to cut down a tree with it. On further inspection, the ax appeared to be a broom handle with a dull blade attached to it. Officers confiscated the blade and will be taking it to CPD's Property Division.