7 People Shot On Grove Street; 2 Women Die; Mayor Calls It Unacceptable

Sunday, September 26, 2021
Seven people were shot on Saturday night on Grove Street and two women died.
 
The victims were:
 
Victim 1 (deceased):
Labrecia Dews (female, 37)

Victim 2 (deceased):
Keniqua Hughes (female, 21)

Victim 3:
Female, 26

Victim 4:
Female, 19

Victim 5:
Female, 24

Victim 6:
Female, 21

Victim 7:
Female, 14
 
At approximately 10:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1124 Grove Street on a report of multiple people shot.
  • Upon arrival, officers located six shooting victims, two of those victims deceased.
  • Police rendered aid to victims until Hamilton County EMS arrived on scene. 
  • Hamilton County EMS transported four of the victims to a local hospital. At this time, all victims are stable. 
  • An additional victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds left the scene prior to police arrival and was taken to a hospital via personal vehicle.
  • Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and collect potential evidence from the scene. 
  • The suspect(s) fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no suspect details to release at this time. 
  • Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “Chattanooga communities experienced life-changing trauma from incidents of gun violence this weekend. This is absolutely unacceptable—the gunfire, the killing must end. We all experience conflict in our lives, but resorting to violenceparticularly with a firearm that, in an instant, can reap irrevocable grief and painis never the answer. 

 

 “I have full confidence in CPD’s ability to conduct a thorough investigation that will bring those responsible to justice, while also providing support to the friends and family who mourn. Gun violence is a public safety and public health crisis that wreaks havoc on too many of our residents’ lives—we will address it head-on and with urgency.”


September 27, 2021

