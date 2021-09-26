7 People Shot On Grove Street; 2 Women Die; Mayor Calls It Unacceptable

Seven people were shot on Saturday night on Grove Street and two women died.

The victims were:

Victim 1 (deceased):

Labrecia Dews (female, 37)

Victim 2 (deceased):

Keniqua Hughes (female, 21)

Victim 3:

Female, 26

Victim 4:

Female, 19

Victim 5:

Female, 24

Victim 6:

Female, 21

Victim 7:

Female, 14

Upon arrival, officers located six shooting victims, two of those victims deceased.

Police rendered aid to victims until Hamilton County EMS arrived on scene.

Hamilton County EMS transported four of the victims to a local hospital. At this time, all victims are stable.

An additional victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds left the scene prior to police arrival and was taken to a hospital via personal vehicle.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and collect potential evidence from the scene.

The suspect(s) fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no suspect details to release at this time.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-6 43-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “Chattanooga communities experienced life-changing trauma from incidents of gun violence this weekend. This is absolutely unacceptable—the gunfire, the killing must end. We all experience conflict in our lives, but resorting to violence—particularly with a firearm that, in an instant, can reap irrevocable grief and pain—is never the answer.

“I have full confidence in CPD’s ability to conduct a thorough investigation that will bring those responsible to justice, while also providing support to the friends and family who mourn. Gun violence is a public safety and public health crisis that wreaks havoc on too many of our residents’ lives—we will address it head-on and with urgency.”