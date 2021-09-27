Police Blotter: Man Finds Eggs And Mashed Potatoes In Yard; Pipe With Wires Isn't A Bomb

A man on Marijon Drive called police saying when he got up in the morning he found some unbroken eggs in his yard and one broken egg with instant mashed potatoes on the roadway. He said he did not locate any damage on his property and was unaware of any neighbors who may have been vandalized. He said his daughter had been having issues with another girl at school but was unsure if she was involved in this incident. No video is available of the outdoor food toss.

Two women on East 3rd Street told police they saw three males, two shirtless and one with a black T-shirt on his head wearing white shorts, trying to get into vehicles. One of the women said she saw them inside a blue Jeep and the lights inside the vehicle were on. Both women also said they saw the three men run behind a building. After further investigation, police discovered the doors were unlocked on the Jeep. Police left a complaint card with a complaint number on the windshield of the Jeep.

A woman on Wheeler Avenue called police saying a white Kia sedan had been slow rolling past her residence multiple times. She wanted police to check the area and document this incident in case anything happens.

Police noticed a white female sitting in her vehicle on East 4th Street in a parking lot. The driver said she just got there and was going to smoke. Police performed a standardized field sobriety test to make sure the driver was okay to operate her vehicle. Once the tests were complete, the driver showed no signs of impairment. Police told the driver to leave the parking lot and go home.

A woman called police and said her car was damaged after driving over an unseen pothole at 5466 Highway 153 as she turned into the Waffle House. She said her car is now making a thumping noise after hitting the pothole. Due to this just occurring the damage is unknown. The officer responded to the incident location and saw a deep pothole, around 3-6 inches deep. The pothole is located just off Highway 153 northbound, but the Hamilton County property map shows that the pothole is within the state right of way. The officer observed a highway right of way marker near the Walgreen's at Helena Drive that appears to be accurately located on the same property line right of way indicated on the online map. The parking lot area is owned by Northtowne Center Investors LLC. Their address is listed as 3265 Meridian Pkwy STE 130, Weston, FL 33331. The property map lines appear to show that the pothole is before the private property starts, however the officer cannot determine by the property map alone as to who is responsible for maintaining the area the pothole is in.

A woman on North Hawthorne Street reported she had bags of clothing, a birth certificate and money stolen from her residence. Prior reports show that the woman has filed similar reports with no evidence to support such activities. Tonight she also reported that someone who committed these offenses would have been on her cameras, however they must have somehow deleted the footage. She does not know how the suspect keeps getting in but it must be a neighbor.

Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at 1944 Northpoint Blvd. An anonymous complainant said that a white male in khaki pants and a ball cap was walking around the Home Depot parking lot with a flashlight looking under cars. When the complainant asked what he was doing the person told them to mind their own business.. After a brief search of the area the officers spoke with the person matching that description and identified him. He said he was just looking for change in the parking lot. He was told he was on private property and he agreed to leave. No warrants were on file.

A deputy from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office located an unoccupied stolen vehicle on Appaloosa Way. Police dispatch contacted the owner and the vehicle was released to the owner. The vehicle was taken out of NCIS as stolen.

A woman was vacationing from New York state. She was giving a friend of a friend a ride from the area of Rossville Boulevard to 34th Street and 14th Avenue. The suspect was known only as "Josh" and described as a white male around 24 years old. Upon arrival the unknown suspect took the woman's wallet and ran behind a house on 13th Avenue. The woman told police that the wallet contained $500. The suspect was described as a white male with a white T-shirt and blue jeans. He was carrying two backpacks, one backpack was camouflage and the other was red. Police searched the area. Nothing was located at this time.

A woman on Carter Street said someone broke into her vehicle and stole some items. She showed the officer where someone broke her back right passenger side door handle to make entry into her Jeep Patriot. The woman said the suspect stole a gray backpack that had an orange Tennessee T on the front with miscellaneous clothes in it, including teal Adidas NMD shoes, a plastic bag with change in it, and a jump box for her vehicle. Then the woman said she checked to see if there were cameras and couldn't find any in the area. The officer bolo'd the items that were taken since the backpack and shoes will stick out without any suspect information. The officer also checked the area and did not locate anyone with those items.

An officer wrote a continuation/supplement for a shoplifting at 728 Market St. Some items were recovered and returned to the store, including various candy and beer.

Police observed what appeared to be a silver/gray late 2000s Honda Civic with a TN tag and very tinted windows traveling south on Market Street in front of Howard School. The speed on the radar was 60 mph in a 35 mph zone. The vehicle appeared to be driven by a black male driver. When police activated emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop the vehicle cut across oncoming traffic lanes without signaling and traveled back north on Market Street at a very high rate of speed away from police. The officer deactivated the emergency equipment and relayed information to dispatch to BOLO the vehicle. The officer did not initiate a pursuit.

A man on Edith Lane called police and said he went to his mailbox and noticed that his and about four other mailboxes had been pried open. He said the damage appeared to have been done by a screwdriver. He informed the property manager of Ledford Apartments, who owns the mailboxes, of the damage.

An employee of the Read House at 107 West Martin Luther King Blvd. said an unknown man was outside asleep on Read House property. He was described as a white male, wearing a white shirt and jeans and carrying a sleeping bag. When the employee woke him up to move along, the man began yelling and cussing at cars while also threatening the employee by saying things along the lines of, "I'll set you on fire," and, "I'll see you after work." The employee said he was not in fear for his life, but wanted the man trespassed from the property. Officers attempted to locate the man but were unsuccessful.

Police saw a vehicle traveling south on Fagan Street with dark tinted windows. Police saw the car stop and saw a man exit from the driver's seat of the vehicle. Police had prior knowledge the man does not have a driver's license. The tint on the vehicle was so dark police could not see through the windows with a flashlight. The man was given a warning.

Police were called to 1700 Shepherd Road where a pole was snapped in half. The pole was not in the roadway and was not a traffic hazard at the time of the officer's arrival. There were no witnesses on scene and no calls prior to this one of any crashes were located. EPB was notified.

An officer responded to a disorder on Pembrook Lane. A woman there said a man had just left. She said they got into an argument about her not wanting to go play poker with him. She said he had been drinking and began to pack her personal belongings, trying to kick her out. Officers asked her if he had hit her and she said nothing got physical.

A man on Willard Drive said he discovered his 2017 Hyundai Elantra had been vandalized. He said both taillights were busted and both side mirrors and said this was done intentionally. He has no idea who could be responsible for the damages.

A man on West Martin Luther King Blvd. said someone stole his Sentry Arms Draco from his vehicle. He said he left his car unattended at approximately 11:40 p.m. and returned at 12:15 a.m. to find his vehicle rummaged through. He said he saw a black male on the security cameras after the fact. He did not have the serial number for his firearm at this time, however did provide the officer with a picture of what it looks like. While watching security footage, the officer also observed two other unknown black males in the lot testing door handles. The officer instructed hotel management to save video footage and submit it to the department for further investigation and instructed the man to call in with the serial number so that it can be entered in NCIC as stolen. He said he would do as instructed. He told the officer he would have to contact his "friend" who had purchased it from a gun show. When the officer checked on the man's background, the officer found he had been arrested recently on felony charges. The officer notified an investigator with the Gun Team. He will follow up on further investigation.

A woman said she wrecked her 2005 Nissan Sentra and left it on the side of Bonny Oaks Drive. She said she returned to it later and discovered the TN tag had been stolen off of it.

An officer spoke to a man over the phone who said that he owns a house on Mary Dupre Drive and he has it listed for rent on Zillow. He received two calls from prospective buyers telling him that the property had the same listing on Craigslist using his first name. He said the listing states a $500 deposit is needed and payable upon showing of the property and it lists showings on various dates in September. Also, it gives a phone number to text if interested and it will cost $80 for an application that you can pay by Cash App. He said he has heard about this happening to other people and someone is apparently just copying whatever listing is on Zillow and then posting it on Craigslist to take people's money. He said he has a copy of the listing that he can give to an investigator or officer if needed.

While on patrol, officers responded to a suspicious package on Mountain Creek Road which was described as a pipe with wires sticking out of the end. Upon arrival, officers located the pipe and contacted the Bomb Unit and secured the area. The Bomb Unit responded to the scene and were able to rule the package was not a bomb.