Hamilton County Has 4 More COVID Deaths And 135 New Cases

Monday, September 27, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported four more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 135 new positive cases, down from 143 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 61,210. The death total is at 617.

The deaths was reported to be two women and two men; three white and one black; one age 41-50,  one age 61-70, one age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 205 in Hamilton County - down from 239 on Friday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID.

There are 61 Hamilton County inpatients and 67 patients are in ICU, down from 69 reported Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 58,506, which is 96 percent. There are 2,087 active cases, down from 2,319 on Friday.


A man who police say has repeatedly trashed the area under the bridge on Brainerd Road across South Chickamauga Creek has been taken to jail. Keith Nosis, 41, was charged with aggravated criminal littering, camping on state-owned property and possession of meth. Police said they responded on Friday morning to trespassing at 5845 Brainerd Road to assist the Fire Department ... (click for more)

1 Mistake Can Destroy 2 Lives Forever

First let me say I agree 100 percent with the verdict. But at the same time I cant help think about how one tragic mistake can destroy two lives forever. Officer Galinger was doing his job and gave his life for our city. I don't know Ms. Hinds and have no connection to anyone involved in the case, but she appears to be a law-abiding citizen for her entire life who has never been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Wary Of Booster Shots

The Hamilton County Health Dept. has announced they’ll start administering the COVID-19 booster shot today but after former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb appeared on “Face the Nation” yesterday, I am not as sold on the Pfizer booster as I had hoped I would be. Not only do I think the process has been too hurried, the CDC is purposely vague and I’m looking at this as “wait-and-see.” ... (click for more)

Sewanee Loses 49-27 Shootout With Hendrix

When Keegan Glaze blocked and then recovered a Hendrix punt for a Sewanee touchdown, Tigers fans in attendance had to wonder if this was to be the day the long losing streak finally ended. After concluding the first quarter leading 6-0, that fantastic scenario was appearing more and more realistic. Then Hendrix quarterback Parker Wells ended the dream. He threw for six touchdowns ... (click for more)

Freshmen Lead Mocs Soccer Over VMI 2-0

Freshmen Sylvie Keck and Kelly Tuerff each found the back of the net Sunday afternoon to give the Chattanooga soccer team a 2-0 win over VMI in Southern Conference action at the UTC Sports Complex. “We’re proud of them taking their chance,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “Sylvie’s goal was fantastic. Kelly took her goal really well in the second half. Delighted with those ... (click for more)


