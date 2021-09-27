Hamilton County Has 4 More COVID Deaths And 135 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported four more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 135 new positive cases, down from 143 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 61,210. The death total is at 617.

The deaths was reported to be two women and two men; three white and one black; one age 41-50, one age 61-70, one age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 205 in Hamilton County - down from 239 on Friday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID.

There are 61 Hamilton County inpatients and 67 patients are in ICU, down from 69 reported Friday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 58,506, which is 96 percent. There are 2,087 active cases, down from 2,319 on Friday.