Former County School ROTC Leader Tom McConnell Dies At 75

Colonel Tom C. McConnell, former head of the ROTC in the Hamilton County Schools, has died at 75.

Col. McConnell served on the Armed Forces Week Committee. For many years he coordinated Hamilton County Schools ROTC units in the annual Armed Forces Day Parade. He was also active in the Chattanooga Chapter Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge.

He was born March 14, 1946.

A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 8, from 7-9 p.m. at The Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 214 E. 8th Street. A mass will occur Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at 214 E. 8th St.

A committal with full military honors will occur Monday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. at Chattanooga National Cemetery, 1200 Bailey Ave.

Funeral arrangements are by Chattanooga Funeral Home.