2 Men Shot In Separate Incidents On Beech And Willow Streets

Two men were shot in separate incidents not far apart Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

At approximately 6:47 p.m. on Friday, Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Beech Street on a report of a person shot.

Officers located a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers learned that the victim was shot in what appeared to be a robbery.

They learned that the victim was walking in the yard of a nearby residence when he was approached by two people, one of whom was armed. Investigators with the Robbery Division responded to conduct an investigation.

The victim attempted to flee at which point the suspect began firing, striking the victim.

On Saturday at approximately 3:28 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1800 block of South Willow Street on a report of a person shot.

Officers located a 38year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. They learned that the victim was standing near his vehicle when he heard several people talking loudly nearby. He turned to see several unknown people approaching. The suspect(s) then produced a firearm and began firing, striking the victim.