Man, 34, Shot On South Hawthorne Street While Standing Near His Vehicle

Monday, September 6, 2021
A 34-year-old man was shot on S. Hawthorne Street on Sunday evening.
 
At approximately 5:38 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2600 block of South Hawthorne  on a report of a person shot.
 
While en route, officers were advised that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
 
Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
 
Officers learned that the 2600 block of South Hawthorne Street was indeed the location of the incident.
They then located and secured the crime scene.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. They learned that the victim was standing near his vehicle when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

