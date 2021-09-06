Man, 34, Shot On South Hawthorne Street While Standing Near His Vehicle

A 34-year-old man was shot on S. Hawthorne Street on Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:38 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2600 block of South Hawthorne on a report of a person shot.

While en route, officers were advised that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

They then located and secured the crime scene. Officers learned that the 2600 block of South Hawthorne Street was indeed the location of the incident.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. They learned that the victim was standing near his vehicle when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.