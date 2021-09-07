Firefighters Again Rescue Person From Burning Building

For the second day in a row, Chattanooga firefighters have rescued someone from a burning building.

Firefighters saved a man from a burning home on 13th Avenue and then worked to locate and extinguish the fire.

At 12:02 a.m. on Tuesday, Red Shift companies responded to a residence in the 3000 block for a reported house fire with a person trapped inside. The reporting party indicated that the structure was full of smoke and there was a resident in a wheelchair who could not get out.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they rescued the man in the wheelchair. He was checked out by paramedics and he was not injured. From there, firefighting activities took place. Crews found the fire underneath the house and quickly extinguished it. Some exposed wires had caught fire. The resident’s caretaker woke up, saw smoke in the home, called 911 and flagged firefighters down when they pulled up, which was helpful because the residence was hidden by two other homes.

Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 9, Quint 14, Squad 1, Squad 20, Battalion 1 (Red Shift), EPB, CPD and the Red Cross responded. The fire was electrical in nature.