Firefighters Again Rescue Person From Burning Building

Tuesday, September 7, 2021
- photo by CFD

For the second day in a row, Chattanooga firefighters have rescued someone from a burning building.

Firefighters saved a man from a burning home on 13th Avenue and then worked to locate and extinguish the fire.

At 12:02 a.m. on Tuesday, Red Shift companies responded to a residence in the 3000 block for a reported house fire with a person trapped inside. The reporting party indicated that the structure was full of smoke and there was a resident in a wheelchair who could not get out.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they rescued the man in the wheelchair. He was checked out by paramedics and he was not injured. From there, firefighting activities took place. Crews found the fire underneath the house and quickly extinguished it. Some exposed wires had caught fire. The resident’s caretaker woke up, saw smoke in the home, called 911 and flagged firefighters down when they pulled up, which was helpful because the residence was hidden by two other homes.

Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 9, Quint 14, Squad 1, Squad 20, Battalion 1 (Red Shift), EPB, CPD and the Red Cross responded. The fire was electrical in nature. 


September 7, 2021

Police Blotter: Prosthetic Leg Found Near S&S Auto Repair; Man So Drunk He Can't Find His Hotel

Business owners of S&S Auto Repair at 6210 Airpark Dr. called police to say they found a prosthetic leg lying on the ground on the edge of their property. They said that it appeared as though it had been there for a few days or weeks due to its condition, but that they had just noticed it. At this time there is no way to identify the owner. The leg will be turned into the CPD ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hospitals Requiring Health Care Workers To Get Vaccinated Are Making The Correct Choice

It was with dismay that I read the commentary on vaccine mandates for health care workers. This is not a new or PC tactic. Many health care facilities have required its employees to get the flu shot for years. As health care institutions and providers of care to our most vulnerable, we have a duty to provide the safest environment in which they obtain their evaluation and treatment. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re No. 1! (In COVID)

After the first week of college football, no less than 10 of the nation’s team’s fans chanted on Saturday “We’re No. 1,” but in Tennessee the distinction only applies to COVID. According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee is reporting 790 infections per 100,000 citizens which is the highest in the nation. South Carolina, where COVID is now 719 per 100K, is No. 2. This means that ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs, Paris Release 2021-2022 Hoops Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program and head coach Lamont Paris have announced the upcoming 2021-22 schedule which is set to begin November 9 on the road in Los Angeles, Calif., at West Coast Conference-member Loyola Marymount. Full schedule information and details are below. Official game times will be announced at a later date. Chattanooga will play 15 home ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Preparing For Big Step Up From Bowling Green

Josh Heupel began Monday’s press briefing by reviewing what he liked about Tennessee’s football opener. In keeping with the Labor Day setting, the Vols first-year head coach appreciated the work that went into a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green last Thursday. In that context, he mentioned defense, special teams and the front five on offense. When his review reached UT’s ... (click for more)


