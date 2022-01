Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, SHALYN BROOKE

314 BARNETT SHOALS RD UNIT 2 ATHENS, 30605

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BATES, STEVEN DEVON

1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BLACKMON, SYDNEY CHEYENNE

635 LEDFORD ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BLEDSOE, DUSTIN EUGENE

1018 PICKETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BONNER, SAVELT D

3874 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN

1256 GLADSPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, SALLIYAH KASABRIANA

2001 S LYLERY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CATES, ELIZABETH LANE

3915 BONNY OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CROTZER, LAURA D

9317 ROYAL SHADOWS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD NEGLECT



DEFRIESE, STEPHEN ANDREW

158 LINDA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL3721 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFORRESTER, DONNIE RAY4616 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTFRANCISCO, JOSEPH DUANE4607 MURRAY LAKE LN, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374162257Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTFRANCISCO, STEPHANIE D4607 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTGODSEY, BILLY DEWAYNE564 EVENSVILLE MTN ROAD EVENSVILLE, 37332Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA3310 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101224Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARHENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTHARASSMENTHUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK1243 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTJACKSON, GEROME1004 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJACKSON, JOHN WILLIAM2217 SR 399 PALMER, 37365Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONJOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE3608 EAST GLEN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KILGORE, RUBY ANN1164 SANDTOWN RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYLANGFORD, SADE RYKIA8464 CHERRYYBARK LN OOLTENAH, 37476Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LERMA, AMANDA GAIL331 KAREN DR RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MARONEY, AMANDA MICHELLE908 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCFALLS, AMY2000 E 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION (METH)SIMPLE POSSESSION (FENANYL)SEXTON, ROBERT DAVID55 ELIZABETH CHURCH RD NE MARIETTA, 30060Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL208 CORALL COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYTEAGUE, LUKE JOHN69 CLARA DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF METH FOR RESALETINKER, KATLIN NAOMI1127 WEST NICKAJACK RD. RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARWALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE861 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTWATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA D2018 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONWATSON, JARRETT DE VAUGHN4621 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILLIAMS, DONTA DEVOE1804 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVOP AGGRAVATED BURGLARYVOP THEFT OF PROPERTYWINGO, STACEY NICHOLE456 SWEETWATER ROAD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)