Health Department To Begin Administering Pfizer Booster Shots For Ages 12-15; Booster Interval Updated To 5 Months

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer booster shots for individuals 12 to 15 years of age, starting Tuesday, at the Tennessee Riverpark vaccine site and Sequoyah and Birchwood Clinics. Per the CDC, individuals 12 to 15 years of age are now eligible to receive their Pfizer booster shot if it has been a minimum of five months after the second shot in their primary series.

In addition, individuals 12 and older that received Pfizer for their primary series and individuals 18 years of age and older that received Moderna for their primary series now only have to wait a minimum of five months from the last shot in their primary series, before becoming eligible for their booster shot. Minimum time for individuals that received J&J for their primary series is still two months.

The CDC is also recommending that moderately or severely immuno-compromised children, ages 5-11, now receive a third shot in their primary series, to complete their full vaccination. This third shot should come 28 days after the second shot. To see a full list of individuals that are considered moderately or severely immunocompromised, please visit https://bit.ly/3HEo7NP.

To view the differences between a third dose and a booster shot, please visit the FAQ page at https://bit.ly/3K93f3F.

12-15 Pfizer Booster Sites:



Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Pfizer 5-11 Third Dose Site:



East 3rd St Main Facility, 921 East 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403.

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Additional resources

If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.

To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering COVID-19 primary series and booster shots, please visit our online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 at 209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance.

Vaccines are widely available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

Testing options are available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit testing.hamiltontn.gov or call our hotline at 209-8383 for help locating a testing facility near you.

To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.







