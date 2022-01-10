 Monday, January 10, 2022 48.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Health Department To Begin Administering Pfizer Booster Shots For Ages 12-15; Booster Interval Updated To 5 Months

Third Shot In Primary Series Available For Immuno-Compromised Children, Ages 5-11

Monday, January 10, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer booster shots for individuals 12 to 15 years of age, starting Tuesday, at the Tennessee Riverpark vaccine site and Sequoyah and Birchwood Clinics.  Per the CDC, individuals 12 to 15 years of age are now eligible to receive their Pfizer booster shot if it has been a minimum of five months after the second shot in their primary series. 

In addition, individuals 12 and older that received Pfizer for their primary series and individuals 18 years of age and older that received Moderna for their primary series now only have to wait a minimum of five months from the last shot in their primary series, before becoming eligible for their booster shot. Minimum time for individuals that received J&J for their primary series is still two months.

The CDC is also recommending that moderately or severely immuno-compromised children, ages 5-11, now receive a third shot in their primary series, to complete their full vaccination. This third shot should come 28 days after the second shot. To see a full list of individuals that are considered moderately or severely immunocompromised, please visit https://bit.ly/3HEo7NP.

To view the differences between a third dose and a booster shot, please visit the FAQ page at https://bit.ly/3K93f3F.

12-15 Pfizer Booster Sites:

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37402.
Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.
Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Pfizer 5-11 Third Dose Site:

East 3rd St Main Facility, 921 East 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403.
Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.

To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering COVID-19 primary series and booster shots, please visit our online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 at 209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance.

Vaccines are widely available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

Testing options are available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit testing.hamiltontn.gov or call our hotline at 209-8383 for help locating a testing facility near you.

To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

 

 


Police Blotter: Lady Thinks Neighbor's Car Hit Her House; Woman Suspects Housekeeping Stole Her $80 Shoes

A woman on Austin Drive said someone backed into her house. Officers observed skid marks in the grass and damage to the side of the house. The woman said she was told by a neighbor the people across the street backed into her yard and slid into her house. She said she was going to talk to the people across the street about the situation without police. * * * A man on Wilcox ... (click for more)

Georgia Updates COVID Numbers With 118 More Deaths, 79,739 New Cases Since Wednesday

Georgia state health officials updated the current coronavirus numbers on Monday, which had not been updated since Wednesday due to issues reported with ELR. It reported on Monday there have been 118 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,589. There are 79,739 new cases since the last report, as that total reaches 1,572,899 confirmed cases of coronavirus. ... (click for more)

How To Lose Tourists - And Response (2)

Yesterday, Jan. 8, while leaving the UTC basketball game I was walking to the car when I noticed a 70+ year old man standing in pure disbelief and staring at a parking ticket. A parking ticket that was written on a Saturday at 4:20 p.m. This is 20 minutes after the UTC game started at 4 p.m. I talked to the man for 25 minutes. He is from Baltimore, he quickly said even a large city ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Crisis Roars

If you live in Alabama, the chance you’ll test positive for COVID are now greater than not. In the state of Alabama 54.59 percent of COVID-19 tests are now coming back positive. This week in Georgia the test positivity rate is 37.82 and in Tennessee it’s 36.78. In all three states these are record numbers, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as the virus ... (click for more)

Elaine Redman Headed Home To Play Volleyball For UTC

Elaine Redman may have been a consistent contributor for the Toledo Rockets volleyball team in her first semester, but her heart was a few states south in Chattanooga. The former Baylor superstar decided to put her name in the transfer portal after the season, and in January she joined the UTC volleyball program. “I kind of struggled being so far from home, and I was homesick ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Have Big 2nd Quarter In 68-58 Victory At Ole Miss

The UT Lady Vols outscored Ole Miss 23-10 in the second quarter and win on to win by 10 points at Oxford on Sunday afternoon. It was only the second loss of the season for the Rebels. Tennessee goes to 15-1. Jordan Horston scored 20 points in the 68-58 win, while Alexus Dye added 15. Tess Darby had several key three-pointers to finish with 13. Post player Shakira Austin ... (click for more)


