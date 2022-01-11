 Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Weather

Roddey Coe Announces Candidacy For Hamilton County School Board District 10

Roddey Coe has formally announced his candidacy for Hamilton County School Board District 10 – one of two newly drawn school board districts that includes Bess T. Shepherd Elementary, Ooltewah Elementary, Ooltewah Middle, Ooltewah High and Wolftever Elementary.

Mr. Coe is a dad, husband, Army veteran and first-generation college graduate. Father to a Ooltewah High School graduate and a freshman, Mr. Coe is running for school board because he believes that every student should be provided a great education.

Mr. Coe and his wife, Sarah, have advocated for students and teachers all over Tennessee.  He has presented at multiple workshops and conferences to help ensure parents, students, and teachers know their rights and responsibilities, this includes Mr. Coe speaking at the 2021 Tennessee School Board Association conference.

In addition, Mr. Coe serves on the Education / Early Intervention Committee of the Tennessee Council on Autism Spectrum Disorder, appointed by Governor Bill Haslam and re-appointed by Governor Bill Lee. Mr. Coe has worked with many families and teachers, to help support students across the State of Tennessee.

In addition to his volunteering in education, Mr. Coe served as vice president of the Chattanooga Autism Center and the Autism Society of East Tennessee.  He has worked with and continues to partner with our local and state leadership to complete legislation and projects aimed at protecting our students and improving our community. He is also an appointed member of the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities.  As he is always striving to improve and learn about our schools, Mr. Coe is a graduate of the Leadership Hamilton County Schools.

He said, “My belief is that my distinctive mix of skills, leadership capabilities, and broad public service experience will be of immediate benefit and high relevance to being an effective addition to the current board. With my depth of directly relevant experience and a strong work ethic, I am positioned to meet or exceed expectations for a Hamilton County School Board District 10. I would be honored to have the opportunity to serve the board and the community at large.”


