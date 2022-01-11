 Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Weather

Governor Lee Announces Appointees To Key Boards And Commissions

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Governor Bill Lee announced appointees to a series of key boards and commissions on Tuesday.
 
“Tennessee’s success depends on engaged citizens, and I am proud to announce these appointees who will ensure our state continues to thrive,” said Governor Lee. “I commend their leadership and willingness to serve.” 
 
Appointees will fill a variety of roles to ensure that these boards and commissions will continue conducting the state’s business at the highest level, officials said.

The following individuals have been appointed to state boards and commissions: 
 
Arts Commission
Jenny Boyd of Knox County 
Cindy Ogle of Sevier County
Kurt Winstead of Williamson County
 
Forestry Commission – subject to legislative confirmation 
Bill Legg of Lawrence County 
Tom Midyett of Knox County
 
Megasite Authority of West Tennessee Board of Directors Chairman
Charlie Tuggle of Shelby County 
 
Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board of Directors
Todd Skelton of Knox County 
 
University of Tennessee Board of Trustees – subject to legislative confirmation 
Shanea McKinney of Shelby County 
David Watson of Hamilton County
 
University of Tennessee Chattanooga Advisory Council – subject to legislative confirmation 
Fred Decosimo of Hamilton County
 
University of Tennessee Health Science Center Advisory Council – subject to legislative confirmation 
Josh Wayman of Davidson County
 
University of Tennessee Knoxville Advisory Council – subject to legislative confirmation 
Tomi Robb of Knox County 
John Tickle of Bristol, Va.
 
University of Tennessee Martin Advisory Council – subject to legislative confirmation 
Art Sparks of Obion County 
Julia Wells of Crockett County


