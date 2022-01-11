 Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Signal Mountain Paring Down List Of Town Manager Candidates

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 - by Gail Perry

The next step to find a new town manager for the town of Signal Mountain was discussed at the council meeting Monday night. ZOOM interviews were conducted on Jan. 3 and from those, three candidates were chosen for in-person interviews. Honna Rogers, municipal management consultant with Municipal Technical Advisory Service in Knoxville, (MTAS), who is guiding the process, suggested proceeding with a group interview and an assessment panel which would look for qualities not necessarily found on resumes.

Then individual meetings will be scheduled for those who the council is most interested in.

 

The afternoon of the interviews, a casual community reception will be held where employees and citizens can talk to the applicants. An assessment will  also be done online by the California Psychological Inventory, and the results will be given to the council after the interviews. Ms. Rogers said all these measures should be used as tools to make a decision. The goal is to  schedule the interviews for the week of Jan. 31 and a decision could then be made at the first of February.

 

In the meantime, the council voted to increase the payment for travel reimbursements to Interim Town Manager Mitchel Moore who is commuting to Signal Mountain from his home in Athens Tn., until the new town manager begins. He found that the original employment agreement that paid $298 per pay period did not cover actual expenses and a vote to increase that amount to $591 was unanimously approved.

 

The lengthy process for building sidewalks in the Old Town neighborhood of Signal Mountain was started a couple of years ago and is being extended again. Chris Davis with ASA Engineering updated the council on where the project now stands.  He said recent suggestions to move the sidewalks to different roads or place them on different sides of the street might be good ideas but it could not be done without causing significant delays in the construction. Because that would be different than the original plans which had been submitted to  TDOT, the changes would cause the whole process of reviews and approvals to start over. As it is, the engineers have to reply to comments that have been sent from TDOT and must get their approval before authorization will be given for the town to purchase rights-of-way. That acquisition should take around one year  at which time construction plans can be started.

 

The council decided that more information was needed before making decisions on proposals that would amend the pay scale of various job positions in the town and eliminate one title from the pay scale in the fire department. MTAS is now in the process of doing departmental studies that will be used to amend the pay scales once the results of the studies are known.

 

Since the Lions Club will no longer be participating in the fireworks display on the Fourth of July, the town has been investigating ways that the shows could continue. In the past, the town of Signal Mountain has contributed from $4,000 to $5,000 to the Lions Club for the fireworks show. Mr. Moore told the council that  the cost to schedule a show for the Fourth of July would now be $25,000 and that it is too late to do it for this year. The council discussed planning ahead for future years by asking the Recreation Board to form a sub-committee that could include representatives from businesses and/or Walden in hopes of finding sponsors and donations that could fund the fireworks show.  

 

Loretta Hopper, director of the public works department, was appointed to be Signal Mountain’s representative to the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA)  replacing retired Town Manager Boyd Veal.

 

In his report, Assistant Town Manager Moore said that he is trying to get the town back up to speed after a rash of employees have been absent due to having COVID or having been exposed to it. He said it has become a real issue that people need to take seriously. Water Utility Director Adam Chrnalogar’s last day will be Jan. 14 and Mr. Moore said that he had done a great job and will be missed. The job opening has now been posted on the town’s website along with a vacancy for an administrative assistant.  An agenda is being put together for a special council workshop session that is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. to be held at the MACC.

 

Dick Graham reported recent and upcoming activity at the MACC. He said that the MACC board has received a matching grant that will double what can be raised up to $15,000. There are two months left to procure the money in order to receive the match and donations will be welcomed. The next playhouse will take place on Feb. 11 and then every Friday and Saturday through February. An art show with works from the late Joel Baxley will also be open during the month. There will also be a couple of concerts during March.

 

The next meeting of the Signal Mountain Council will be Jan. 24.


January 11, 2022

Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths And 745 New Cases

January 11, 2022

Signal Mountain Paring Down List Of Town Manager Candidates

January 11, 2022

Hamilton County Register Of Deeds Marc Gravitt Says 2021 Collections Crushed Previous Records


The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 745 new positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 77,290. There have been five more deaths from ... (click for more)

The next step to find a new town manager for the town of Signal Mountain was discussed at the council meeting Monday night. ZOOM interviews were conducted on Jan. 3 and from those, three candidates ... (click for more)

Marc Gravitt, the Hamilton County Register of Deeds, announced the Register’s Office set monthly records this past December in collections and document recordings, as well as shattering the yearly ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths And 745 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 745 new positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 77,290. There have been five more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County, for a total of 916. It is reported the deaths were three men and two women; three white and two black; one age 41-50, two age 51-60, and two age 61-70. The ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Paring Down List Of Town Manager Candidates

The next step to find a new town manager for the town of Signal Mountain was discussed at the council meeting Monday night. ZOOM interviews were conducted on Jan. 3 and from those, three candidates were chosen for in-person interviews. Honna Rogers, municipal management consultant with Municipal Technical Advisory Service in Knoxville, (MTAS), who is guiding the process, suggested ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trans Swimmers Duel

Lia Thomas, a male-to-female transgender athlete, has attracted great waves of criticism as a very successful member of the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania. During her first three years at UPenn Thomas was on the men’s team but then, after she discovered she was a female, she has set pool and team records this season and turned collegiate women’s sports on its ... (click for more)

Sports

National Football Foundation/College Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2022 Honorees

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during "Championship Drive Presented by Capital One" on ESPN. 2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS PLAYERS: LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99) Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98) Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08) ... (click for more)

Lee's Smith Picks Up Third GSC Freshman Of The Week Honor

For the third time this season Lee’s PJay Smith has been awarded the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week honor the league office announced on Tuesday. Smith, a talented guard and lockdown defender from LaVergne, Tenn., has made an immediate impact for the Flames this season. He led Lee to a 2-0 week with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. He was instrumental ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors