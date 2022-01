Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, JERALD

130 GREENBAY DRIVE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ARMOUR, FRED L

5141 TURKEY FOOT TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374162389

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAILEY, APRIL DARLENE

875 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY

FORGERY

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCE OF TITLE



BATES, STEVEN DANIEL

2518 VILLA DR NW CLEVELAND, 373122564

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE

1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE

819 WEST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063105

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BROWN, JUSTIN J

2015 ROLLINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



BUFORD, RAYMOND LEE

2913 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID

10940 EUSTICE RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCARTER, JAMES CARLOS5009 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112556Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCASE, JESSICA POPPE2518 VILLA DRIVE APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CLEMENTS, ANTONIO LEE400 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCOLLAR, JAYSON WILLIAM#4 FRANKLIN PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECORONADO, NERY ADAN2420 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDAVIS, ASHLEY NICOLE700 N ELM ST APT 5 DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREEVANS, DENA REENA111 N MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000FEAGANS, DARLENE181 DUCKTOWN STREET LOT #22 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFRENS, CHRISTOPHER LYNN1102 STATE ST FREMONT, 49412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MICHIGAN)GRAY, VIRGIL LEE6535 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEJOHNSON, ALONZO HOWARD25 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD. APT. 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KRYZAK, DALE GENE100 ASTRID ST. ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARMASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL9133 YVONNE LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMASSEY, KAYLA BREANN1229 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MCCLOUD, CHRIS BRENT2400 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORTON, LARRY697 CROSS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)OSBORNE, CHUCK AARON423 BLANCHE ST HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOLEN, REZJA MARIE2020 STONEY MEADOWS MURFREESBORO, 37128Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEQUICK, BRITTANY RICHELLE282 GROVE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REYNOLDS, DAMEIN BENIQUEZ WILLIAM5612 OLD MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RINGER, LAMARCUS AVEUNTE1204 NELLIE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARROMAN, DARELL735 MCGRAW ST CLARKSVILLE, 37040Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSHEPERD, HALEY M6752 SANDSWITCH RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEVENS, BRIANA NICOLE7734 FOSTER RIDGE ROAD GERMANTOWN, 38138Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTSTEWART, ANTHONY LEON7510 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (JOY RIDING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS733 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041228Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESWOFFARD, CAMILLE RAKEL2423 WOODTHRUSH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPED AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICRECKLESS DRIVINGIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETATUM, SHARONE LOWELLE8934 SHERIDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETHOMAS, CHRISTOPHER M3382 BACK VALLEY RD. TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TORAN, ALSTON DERAND309 SUNRISE LANE APT. 4D EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VICKERY, ASHLEY NICOLE13824 LIILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARWILLIAMS, CARMEL GENICE1409 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONWILLIAMS, RUBEN TYWANE3613 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)