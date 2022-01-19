Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.

Police Blotter: Man Throws Rocks At His Wife's Car After She Catches Him Cheating; Nice Man Sleeping In Landromat Told To Move Along

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 1/19/22

Commission Puts Off Vote Barring Constitutional Officers From Paying Near Relatives With County Funds

Police were dispatched to Lightfoot Mill Road on reports of a man throwing rocks at a silver vehicle as the vehicle was following him. Police spoke with the man and woman. The man was walking ... (click for more)