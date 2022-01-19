AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 1/19/22

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
January 19, 2022
Police were dispatched to Lightfoot Mill Road on reports of a man throwing rocks at a silver vehicle as the vehicle was following him. Police spoke with the man and woman. The man was walking ... (click for more)
The County Commission has put off a vote on a resolution by Commissioner Tim Boyd that would bar constitutional officers from using county funds to pay near relatives.
Commissioner Greg Martin ... (click for more)
Police were dispatched to Lightfoot Mill Road on reports of a man throwing rocks at a silver vehicle as the vehicle was following him. Police spoke with the man and woman. The man was walking down the road while the woman was attempting to get him to stop. The man told police he was going to walk home and that he did not wish to be around the woman any longer. The woman told police ... (click for more)
Here's a no-brainer! Now that the emissions testing sites are closed... thank goodness... open these empty eyesore shells for something really useful like testing sites and vaccination bays. Genius.
This would eliminate long lines everywhere. They are (somewhat) conveniently located and have several bays. At least these over-worked health care workers would be out of the elements, ... (click for more)
Dear Residents of Signal Mountain,
On behalf of the 44 police and fire officers and their families of the town of Signal Mountain, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to the 2021 S. M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund.
The fund was started over 50 years ago and we continue to see the generosity of the citizens of our community. Even ... (click for more)
Tennessee took a hard-fought, 68-60, win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Tuesday night.
The Commodores tied it at 60 all on a Scottie Pippen Jr. three with just over a minute left. But Uros Plavsic got a putback basket and freshman Zakia Zeigler stole an inbounds pass to push the Vols back in the driver's seat.
Tennessee led by just a point at halftime at 33-32. It would have ... (click for more)
Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt.
Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for.
“We are going to find out about a lot of different things,” he ... (click for more)