Hamilton County Has 6 More COVID Deaths, 812 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 812 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 467 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 85,234.

There were six more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 977.

It is reported the deaths were one male and five females; all white; one age 41-50, two age 61-70, two age 71-80, and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 261 in Hamilton County, down from 265 on Monday.

Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 113 Hamilton County inpatients and 39 patients are in ICU, up from 32 on Monday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 78,067, which is 92 percent. There are 6,190 active cases, compared to 6,216 on Monday.