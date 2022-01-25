 Tuesday, January 25, 2022 48.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 6 More COVID Deaths, 812 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 812 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 467 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 85,234. 

There were six more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 977.

It is reported the deaths were one male and five females; all white; one age 41-50, two age 61-70, two age 71-80, and one age 81 or older. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 261 in Hamilton County, down from 265 on Monday.

Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 113 Hamilton County inpatients and 39 patients are in ICU, up from 32 on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 78,067, which is 92 percent. There are 6,190 active cases, compared to 6,216 on Monday.


Council Accepting Applications For 2 Openings On Eastern Section Of Court Of Criminal Appeals

The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications for two imminent vacancies on the Eastern Section of the Court of Criminal Appeals after the Honorable Norma McGee Ogle and the Honorable D. Kelly Thomas, Jr. elected not to file declarations of candidacy for retention in the August 2022 election. Any interested applicant must be a licensed attorney

Man, 20, Charged With Taking Car From Elderly Relative, Threatening To Kill Her

A 20-year-old Chattanooga man is facing aggravated robbery charges in a case in which an elderly woman was the victim. In the late hours of Saturday evening, law enforcement responded to a robbery call. Police spoke to the woman, who said her relative, Todd L. Thomas, said his "homeboy was in trouble and needed to use her vehicle." She said Thomas approached her with a knife

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we're all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it's being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard On Naismith Women's Defensive Player Watch List

University of Kentucky senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 15 players to the annual Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. So far this season, Howard is leading Kentucky by averaging 19.4 points per game, earning 6.9 rebounds per game with 55 assists, 43 steals, 21 blocks and a team best 22 3-pointers. Howard

Former Chattanooga AD David Blackburn Joins ETSU Football Staff

ETSU Head Football Coach George Quarles announced on Monday afternoon the addition of David Blackburn to the staff as the new Director of Football Operations. Blackburn will join the staff in March prior to the beginning of spring practices. "I have had the privilege of knowing David Blackburn for many years and I am thrilled to welcome him to our staff," stated Quarles. "David


