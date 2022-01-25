 Tuesday, January 25, 2022 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man, 20, Charged With Taking Car From Elderly Relative, Threatening To Kill Her

Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Todd L. Thomas
Todd L. Thomas

A 20-year-old Chattanooga man is facing aggravated robbery charges in a case in which an elderly woman was the victim.

 

In the late hours of Saturday evening, law enforcement responded to a robbery call. Police spoke to the woman, who said her relative, Todd L. Thomas, said his “homeboy was in trouble and needed to use her vehicle.” She said Thomas approached her with a knife and then said, “I don’t care b****, I’m taking the car, I’ll kill you.”

 

The woman said Thomas took the keys from her pants pocket, and then took her cell phone and her landline phone in order to stop the victim from making a call to the police.

She said he drove off with the vehicle after this. Police said they saw bruises on the victim’s forearm.

 

The woman said the vehicle was not registered to her but that she had the title of the vehicle and had purchased it in November. Police also charged Thomas with auto theft, and interference with emergency calls.

 

On Monday, police responded to the victim’s residence. She called and said Thomas had returned. They found him in the living room and said he was “uncooperative. He was arrested.” 


January 25, 2022

Council Accepting Applications For 2 Openings On Eastern Section Of Court Of Criminal Appeals

January 25, 2022

Man, 20, Charged With Taking Car From Elderly Relative, Threatening To Kill Her

January 25, 2022

Body Found In River Being Checked For Missing Chattanooga Man


The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications for two imminent vacancies on the Eastern Section of the Court of Criminal Appeals after the Honorable Norma McGee ... (click for more)

A 20-year-old Chattanooga man is facing aggravated robbery charges in a case in which an elderly woman was the victim. In the late hours of Saturday evening, law enforcement responded to ... (click for more)

A body has been found in the Tennessee River in North Alabama and is being checked to see if it is that of a missing Chattanooga man. Forty-year-old Nick Callegari has been missing after going ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Council Accepting Applications For 2 Openings On Eastern Section Of Court Of Criminal Appeals

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications for two imminent vacancies on the Eastern Section of the Court of Criminal Appeals after the Honorable Norma McGee Ogle and the Honorable D. Kelly Thomas, Jr. elected not to file declarations of candidacy for retention in the August 2022 election. Any interested applicant must be a licensed attorney ... (click for more)

Man, 20, Charged With Taking Car From Elderly Relative, Threatening To Kill Her

A 20-year-old Chattanooga man is facing aggravated robbery charges in a case in which an elderly woman was the victim. In the late hours of Saturday evening, law enforcement responded to a robbery call. Police spoke to the woman, who said her relative, Todd L. Thomas, said his “homeboy was in trouble and needed to use her vehicle.” She said Thomas approached her with a knife ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard On Naismith Women's Defensive Player Watch List

University of Kentucky senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 15 players to the annual Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. So far this season, Howard is leading Kentucky by averaging 19.4 points per game, earning 6.9 rebounds per game with 55 assists, 43 steals, 21 blocks and a team best 22 3-pointers. Howard ... (click for more)

Former Chattanooga AD David Blackburn Joins ETSU Football Staff

ETSU Head Football Coach George Quarles announced on Monday afternoon the addition of David Blackburn to the staff as the new Director of Football Operations. Blackburn will join the staff in March prior to the beginning of spring practices. “I have had the privilege of knowing David Blackburn for many years and I am thrilled to welcome him to our staff,” stated Quarles. “David ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors