Man, 20, Charged With Taking Car From Elderly Relative, Threatening To Kill Her

A 20-year-old Chattanooga man is facing aggravated robbery charges in a case in which an elderly woman was the victim.

In the late hours of Saturday evening, law enforcement responded to a robbery call. Police spoke to the woman, who said her relative, Todd L. Thomas, said his “homeboy was in trouble and needed to use her vehicle.” She said Thomas approached her with a knife and then said, “I don’t care b****, I’m taking the car, I’ll kill you.”

The woman said Thomas took the keys from her pants pocket, and then took her cell phone and her landline phone in order to stop the victim from making a call to the police.

She said he drove off with the vehicle after this. Police said they saw bruises on the victim’s forearm.

The woman said the vehicle was not registered to her but that she had the title of the vehicle and had purchased it in November. Police also charged Thomas with auto theft, and interference with emergency calls.

On Monday, police responded to the victim’s residence. She called and said Thomas had returned. They found him in the living room and said he was “uncooperative. He was arrested.”