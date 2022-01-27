Police Blotter: Neighbors Accuse Each Other Of Causing A Ruckus; Woman Thinks Co-Worker Took Her Phone

A woman on Martin Luther Kind Boulevard told police she had heard yelling and someone beating on the doors in the apartment complex for what seemed like an hour. Police asked if she had seen who was doing this and she said she did not, that she was nervous since she was unsure if the person doing this lived in the apartments or not. Police spoke with another resident and she informed them that her neighbor was beating on her door and yelling at her through the walls.

She said she doesn't know why she would be doing this, but it started the day before. After speaking with her, police then spoke with the neighbor she accused. That neighbor said she was not doing those things and told police that it was the woman who accused her who was doing it. The neighbor said she never beat on her door, but she was yelling at her through the door to come outside and she was just really angry. She also said she has no idea why her accuser would be doing these things. Police told both women to leave each other alone and not to contact one another. Police also said that if this were to occur again, they should call the police so they could try and help them resolve it.

A disorder was reported on South Beech Street. Police met with a woman who said that she and her ex-boyfriend were verbally arguing. The ex had left prior to police arrival. There were no signs of distress and no visual, physical harm on the woman.

Police received a call about a gray Lexus parked in the new residents spot outside of the 5 Points Apartments. The car alarm had been malfunctioning since the previous day and posed a significant public disturbance. The site courtesy officer was made aware, but couldn't locate an owner who resided there. With authorization from the shift supervisor, police utilized a lockout kit and disabled the car alarm by disconnecting the battery. No damage was done to the vehicle. The vehicle was parked in spots owned by 5 Points Apartments. No further calls were received regarding this nuisance car alarm.

An employee of EPB reported a vandalism at 1300 Bennett Ave. The employee told police that an alarm went off notifying the EPB dispatch that a line had been damaged at this location. The employee said that nothing was stolen, but as a result of the cut wires, the box as well as the wires would need to be replaced. The employee estimated the damages to be roughly $1,500 to fix. There is no suspect information.

A woman flagged down police in the 1600 block of East 23rd St around 3 a.m. She told officers that she was trying to lock her car, but could not get the door to close. Officers had to take a lever holding the door open off so she could secure it.

A disorder was reported on Jackson Street. A woman told police she was attempting to help her son move out of her sister's house. During this time an argument had arisen among the numerous people there. Officers separated the individuals involved and remained on scene until the woman and her son finished moving their possessions out of the house. The woman and her son left the scene without further incident.

* * *



An anonymous caller told police that two people were having an argument on East 44th Street. Police spoke to a woman and identified her. She said that she was in a verbal argument with an unknown man, but he had left the scene. She would not provide any more information, and insisted that there was not a physical altercation. Police did not observe any marks or bruises on the woman, and did not have any other reason to believe that an altercation took place. The woman said various times that she was fine and that the man had left.

A woman called police around 11 a.m. and said that her vehicle was stolen from Sing It or Wing It on Market Street the night before. Police asked if her keys were in the vehicle and she said there was possibly a spare in the Jeep. When asked if she had left the doors unlocked, she said that there was a possibility that they were. Police asked if she had any information about the vehicle such as a tag number or VIN that she could give, and she said all she could find at the moment was an insurance policy number. She said that once she got home she would be able to give police that information. When asked how long it would be before she got home, she said it would be around an hour. Police asked her to call back as soon as she got home to give that information, so that they could work on this further and she stated that she would. Police later attempted to call her twice, the last time at 9:30 p.m., and their calls were sent to voicemail. Until police can gather more information, they cannot continue with a report. The woman does have the case number for this incident when she calls back.

A woman on Trailhead Drive told police that someone got into her vehicle. She said she is not sure how they got inside as there was no sign of forced entry. The woman said there was a withdrawal on her account for $1,800, but she is not sure which branch the person went to for the withdrawal. The woman said she will find out and update the report.

A woman told police that someone stole her iPhone 11 while she was at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr. She said she did not have a serial number for the phone.

An officer observed a homeless male sitting on the sidewalk in front of the Workout Anytime Fitness, 5922 Hixson Pike. The man had several alcohol containers on the ground beside him. Police identified the man and ran him for warrants and wants. The man did have warrants out of Florida, but Florida was unwilling to extradite. The man was told to throw his trash away

and move along.

A woman told police that between 8:30-10 a.m. someone stole her blue iPhone 11 from the second floor of the Marriott, 1100 Carter St. She said she was serving customers on the second floor and may have accidentally dropped the phone. She said that the cell phone's GPS coordinates were showing somewhere in the vicinity of 14th Street Court and Main Street (College Hill Courts). There is no suspect information. The woman was told to call back should a more accurate location show up via GPS. The approximate value of the phone is $1,000. The woman later called police and said that four transactions were taken from her (Sun Trust) Cash App using the stolen iPhone, totaling $175. All four Cash App transactions were sent to a woman who happens to be a "house cleaning" employee of the Marriott. The woman showed police the transactions and how they were sent to the other hotel employee. The woman said the other employee was also working on the day and time the theft occurred and she was also seen on the second floor. She said the other employee is an acquaintance at work, but she does not know her well, nor has she ever sent any money to her. A picture of the Cash App transaction was given to police. Police spoke to the general manager, who confirmed the other employee is in fact an employee of the Marriott and was also working the same day the theft occurred. The manager was able to provide police with a current address for her, which is located in the same vicinity where the GPS coordinates were showing the stolen iPhone location. The woman whose iPhone was stolen said there may be some additional fraudulent transactions from her PayPal account which is pending at this time due to her not having immediate access. She said she plans to meet with police to provide additional information.