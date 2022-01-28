Numerous Vehicle Break-ins At Chattanooga Fire Stations Being Investigated

The Chattanooga Fire Department has had numerous break-ins at fire stations involving firefighters’ personal vehicles.

Officials said, "We are asking the public to be aware and alert. Please help us protect our fire halls and our firefighters’ property. Most recently, firefighters battling a large house fire this week in Highland Park were targeted. It was an added burden for an already stressful shift. It seems that the culprits are waiting for the crews to leave on calls and then burglarizing firefighters’ cars and trucks. Windows have been smashed and personal items stolen."

The vehicle burglaries have occurred at: Fire Station 1 (downtown on Main Street), Station 9 (East Lake), Station 5 (Highland Park), Station 19 (Hixson), Station 4 (off Dodson Avenue), Station 6 (Bonny Oaks), Station 7 (Discovery Drive off Hickory Valley Road), Station 13 (Brainerd).

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating the crimes. If you see something at your neighborhood fire station, call 911 to report any suspicious activity. If you have any information on these cases, call CPD at 423 698-2525. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the CPD mobile app.