Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BABB, BARRY ALLEN

6410 MILL STREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE

717 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON

2709 EAST 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BLOCKER, ANDRE DEWON3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064431Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTBOLIN, JAMES EUGENE902 S. CHANCERY ST. /HOMELESS MCMINNVILLE, 37110Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTBROWN, ERIC CHARLES2815 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCAMPOS, CHASITY DAWN9066 UPCHURCH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRADDOCK, COREY JAVON2269 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ELLIS, ROBERT KYLE1710 MCDONALD LN CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARGRIGGS, DAVID CARROLL1325 VILLAGE OAK CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARYHAGGARD, ANGELA DENISE3704 WEST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFELONY EVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY +5000HALE, CALLIE ANNE1118 MAPLE TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214674Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDHERNANDEZ, JUNIOR ALFREDO9034 EMERYWOOD TRL OOLTEWAH, 373636955Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HICKMAN, WILLIAM A5102 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092023Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTHODNETT, RANDOLPH SETH1340 HIGHWAY 157 LOOK OUT MOUNTAIN, 30750Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHURT, GREGORY SHANEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYLEAGUE, KAYLA NOELLE210 HILLSDALE ESTATES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARRESTDUILEMAY, SEAN PAUL157 COUNTY ROAD 510 ENGLEWOOD, 373295220Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARMCCLEARY, ELIJAH SHAWN2422 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMCCOURT, TERRENCE PATRICK8050 W USTICK RD BOISE, 83704Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 436 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESMOORE, JUANA DUNYAEL21 EASTWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE IMPRISONMENTDISORDERLY CONDUCTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMOSINIAK, BRIAN THOMAS6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 136 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYSANTIAGO, REYNALDO2900 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUTTLES, KEUNTE KAYSHAWN804 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTTATUM, DERWIN D3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITTEMORE, HEATHER4006 CLIO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCT